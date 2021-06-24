Spray and Play days cool down kids

Richmond Parks and Recreation and the Richmond Fire Department teamed up this summer to bring fun in the sun to local kids and families.

In June, the city hosted the first ever Spray and Play Day at local area parks. A big red fire engine was parked outside of the Richmond Teen Center and sprayed the big field for kids to play in.

Families, babies, young boys and girls were sliding in the dirt and grass for some old fashioned fun.

Originally, the spray down day was planned in 2020 as a socially distant way for kids to stay cool with the aquatic center being closed. However, the situation continued to worsen, and the spray down days were cancelled due to the coronavirus threat.

That changed Thursday afternoon.

Local children were able to run and play outside the teen center on the lawn from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Before the spray down day, families and kids were able to take part in the Park and Play, a free mobile recreation program focused on bringing more recreation and wellness to the community.

More spray down days will be scheduled in the future.

About 30 people come out specifically for this event today, according to Lauren Kilburn, assistant program coordinator for Richmond Parks.

"We had a slip-n-slide, water balloon fight, DIY kites, sensory bins, basketball, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four and other board games. Last week, we had about 80 people come out to Lake Reba for the Park & Play," she said. "We've had a great turnout and a lot of the parents are thankful because it gets their kids out of the house and away from screens. We're trying to raise awareness of our different city parks and also reach some underserved populations."

The next Spray and Play dates are June 29h from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Irvine McDowell Park, July 13, July 20, and July 29 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Robinson Terrace.

For more information, visit facebook.com/richmondkyparks.