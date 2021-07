Record: 26-66. Pace: 46-116. Change on 2004: -5. The Diamondbacks had a chance to do something today they hadn’t managed since 2018: win a series in Dodger Stadium. It would have been rather amusing had they done so, despite being outscored 10-25. That was the situation in the middle of the eighth, as Arizona held a 4-1 lead, thanks to some offense from unexpected sources. But the old bugbears of bullpen pitching and outfield defense combined to gift Los Angeles three runs in the eighth, tying th game, and J.B. Bukauskas surrendered a three-run homer in the ninth, as the D-backs instead imploded into the break, doing their best impression of England taking penalties earlier this afternoon. But let’s kick off with something more pleasant instead.