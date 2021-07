This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. Being a citizen of the country where you live is an invisible privilege many of us take for granted. Citizenship guarantees you social and political rights, including the right to reside in your country and travel back and forth from it whenever you want. In most EU countries, you become a citizen if one of your parents is a citizen, but some member states grant you citizenship if you were born there and meet some other conditions, even if your parents are foreigners.