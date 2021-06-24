How Frances Perkins Changed Society After Witnessing Multiple Deaths
It had to have been horrific. Frances Perkins watched helplessly as 47 people — mostly teen girls and young women — jumped one at a time from the burning Triangle Shirtwaist factory to their deaths on the New York pavement eight and nine stories below. It was a spring day in March of 1911, when what is still considered one of the worst industrial accidents in history took the lives of 146 workers, The New York Times reported.www.grunge.com
