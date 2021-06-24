Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet,' First New Off-Broadway Musical, Announces Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
SFGate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn another sign that New York’s cultural life is coming back after a long COVID-era hiatus, “A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet” will premiere in September. The show will be the first new musical to debut Off-Broadway since the pandemic shutdown went into effect in March 2020. The show is...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Lortel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Off Broadway#Scenic Design#Paradise Blue#Antonyo Award#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Goons “Summer Lover” (2021)

Sydney five-piece Goons continue to drop tunes that are joyously infectious. Following on from “Bella” which we premiered last September, the boys have again delivered a big song with a positive message. “Summer Lover” oozes good times and happy days. We are thrilled to have the first listen today, ahead of the release on Friday.
Broadway, VADaily News-Record

Off Broadway Players First Post-Pandemic Show A Go

The members of the Off Broadway Players let problems roll right off their backs. From incorporating virtual productions during the pandemic to plugging a leak that sprung at a rehearsal, the nonprofit theater company has seen it all. At a recent rehearsal for the upcoming show, a torrential rainstorm caused...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Touring musicals are back in the fall: Broadway in Chicago announces ‘Rent,’ ‘Frozen,’ the new ‘Moulin Rouge’ and Chicago world premiere of ‘Devil Wears Prada’ musical

With $10 million newly in the bank from the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, Broadway in Chicago has announced plans to mount a slew of shows in the Loop during the 2021-22 season, including such previously announced and postponed productions as “What the Constitution Means to Me” (Oct. 26-Nov. 21), “Disney’s Frozen,” (Nov. 19-Jan. 22), “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” (Feb. 26- April 24, 2022), “Come From Away” (Feb. 22-March 6, 2022), and the pre-Broadway world premiere of the movie-turned-musical “The Devil Wears Prada,” now slated for July 19 to Aug. 21, 2022.
Musicreadjunk.com

Catbite Announce New Album “Nice One” And Premiere New Music Video

Ska, rocksteady, soul band Catbite and Bad Time Records have announced a new album called Nice One today! The new album is now available for pre-order with 3 limited vinyl variants and exclusive merch. The first single “Call Your Bluff” is now streaming all over and you can watch the music video as well.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Sacramento Debuts New Video For “Fooding” (feat. Chickpee)

Italian synth pop musician Sacramento (real name Steve Fileti) debuted his take on the sounds of West Coast synth pop and indie pop with his 2019 record Lido. Drawing from genre touchstones ranging from MGMT and Ariel Pink to Al Green and Frank Sinatra, Sacramento returned this year, expanding on his sound with his new record, Latte / The Italian Breakfast. Now Fileti is back with a new video for one of the record’s highlights, “Fooding,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Just A Leo “Hideaway” (2021)

Just A Leo is a fresh Melbourne-based indie-rock band that has burst out of the blocks in the past few months with two high-quality releases. We are thrilled today to be premiering “Hideaway”, the third track from their upcoming debut EP. This follows on from “I Think About My Faith” and “More Than Gold” which were released earlier this year.
CelebritiesMy Clallam County

Michael Jackson Broadway musical announces new lead; Taraji P. Henson, J-Hud & others added to Tell It Like a Woman; & more

Newcomer Myles Frost will get to channel the King of Pop in the upcoming Broadway production MJ: The Musical. The news was revealed in a teaser on Tuesday that Frost would replace the previously announced lead actor in the Michael Jackson-themed musical, Ephraim Sykes, who has exited the production to film a movie. This role is the first major project, and Broadway debut, for Frost, who was featured in the 2019 film All In and performed some songs for the Netflix comedy Family Reunion. The highly anticipated musical, which is inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, will begin performances on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre in New York.
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Video Premiere: Em George “Metropolis” (2021)

Sydney singer/songwriter Em George recently dropped her latest single, “Metropolis”. George released her EP Wolves last year, the follow up to her debut self-titled EP that was released in 2016. We are thrilled today to be premiering the video for “Metropolis”, the lead single from her next EP. “Metropolis” has...
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
Entertainmentkcstarlight.com

The Illusionists, Jimmy Awards, Thelma & Louise Musical & Schmigadoon!

On this week’s episode, The Illusionists come to Starlight, two winners from Starlight’s Blue Star Awards compete in the Jimmy Awards hosted by Corbin Bleu, “Thelma & Louise'' is adapted into a musical and “Schmigadoon!” becomes available on Apple TV+. The 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series continues with The Illusionists -...
MoviesSFGate

'Grace,' Musical About Gentrification, Preparing For Worldwide Debut With Industry Readings (EXCLUSIVE)

Edgewood founder Dale A. Mott and NEWorks Productions announced that two industry readings of the upcoming musical “Grace” will be held on Aug. 24 at Alvin Ailey Studios. “Grace” celebrates the little-told history of African American culinary traditions and the challenges Black-owned businesses faced in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods. A Philadelphia family, The Mintons, gather to mourn the loss of their matriarch and cope with the future of their family’s cherished restaurant, Minton’s Place. The restaurant is home to a century of classic African American dishes, but a swiftly changing neighborhood is putting the future at stake.
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Video Premiere: Damien Binder “Everything But” (2021)

Perth-based New Zealand singer/songwriter Damien Binder recently released his second track for 2021, “Everything But”. We are thrilled today to have the exclusive video premiere for the track which will be on the fifth album from this talented artist. The track was written by Damien and Bob Shepheard. It was...
Celebrities/Film

Jennifer Lopez Teams with Skydance to “Reimagine” Classic Musicals for Modern Audiences

Jennifer Lopez is already an icon who has made an indelible mark in the fields of music and movies, but now she’s set to combine those two passions. Lopez has signed a deal with Skydance Entertainment and a company called Concord to develop film and television adaptations of some of the world’s biggest musicals, including shows from Rogers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. And yes, she also has an option to star in at least one of these forthcoming adaptations.
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Geniie Boy “Bad Company” (2021)

Gold-Coast indie-pop duo Geniie Boy are about to drop their latest feel-good track, “Bad Company” and we are thrilled to have the premiere ahead of its release on Friday. This is their third release, following on from “Fool’s Play” and “Bruises”, ahead of their debut EP, If You Have Something To Say. “Bad Company” is bold, it’s sassy and it’s gloriously upbeat.
Musicpopville.com

“Announcing Comet Ping Pong’s Summer Outdoor Music Series”

“I’m happy to announce Comet Ping Pong’s Summer Outdoor Music Series in our Parking Lot Pizza Garden! The first series was a huge success with the whole run of concerts selling out within a week!. Beginning July 19th and continuing into August, we will present a series of 7:00pm concerts...
EntertainmentBroadway.com

Starry Wicked in Concert to Air on PBS in August

Oh, what a celebration Wicked fans will have! PBS will present Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score on August 29 at 9PM ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App. This special performance will feature reimagined, never-before-heard musical arrangements of Stephen Schwartz's score created just for the broadcast, performed by celebrity artists from the worlds of film, pop music and television. The event will be directed by Baayork Lee. Casting for the concert will be announced at a later date.
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

National Theatre Live Is Back On The Big Screen At A Cinema Near You!

WHAT: Fathom Events, National Theatre, and BY Experience present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Follies . NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2021 Encore) Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, this critically acclaimed production, based on the novel by Mark Haddon and directed by Marianne Elliot ( Angels in America, War Horse), has astonished audiences around the world and received seven Olivier and five Tony Awards®. Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour's dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world. NT Live: Follies (2021 Encore) Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee, and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical was directed by Dominic Cooke ( The Courier) and filmed live on the London stage at the National Theatre in 2017. New York, 1971. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs, and lie about themselves. Winner of Academy, Tony®, Grammy, and Olivier awards, Sondheim's previous work includes A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, and Sunday in the Park with George.

Comments / 0

Community Policy