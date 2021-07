HOLLAND — Beginning July 19, Secretary of State branch offices will open either an hour earlier or close an hour later, Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson announced Wednesday. Benson also announced requirements for new photos for driver's licenses and other IDs will only need to be updated every 12 years. Since photo updates require residents to come to branch offices, she said the change will lessen some of the demand as the Department of State continues to work through a backlog created by the coronavirus pandemic.