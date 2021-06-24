Coming Soon: Stricter Enforcement of Boating Safety Rules and Regulations

In response to its residents, the city created the Downtown- Waterfront Master Plan, with the goal of making the downtown Clermont area one of the nation’s top places to live and train. The Clermont Boat Ramp, completed in 2020, has become a popular place to launch to the Clermont chain. Victory Pointe, completed 2018, is a stormwater filtration system that also serves as an urban passive park, bringing event venues and business incentives. This year Clermont has been named 1 of 15 best Lake Towns in the United States (visit BEST LAKE TOWNS).