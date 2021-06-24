Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police Looking For Two Men Who Impersonated Cops And Robbed Scooter Rider in LIC

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0dMm_0aeK8pfr00
The suspects were allegedly driving this van when the pulled over a scooter rider in order to rob him (DCPI)

Police are looking for two men who impersonated police officers in order to carry out a robbery in Long Island City last month.

The suspects, who were in a white utility van, allegedly pulled over a 27-year-old man who was riding a scooter at around 1 a.m. on May 22 near the intersection of Review Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue.

One of the suspects went up to the man on the scooter and identified himself as a police officer. The fake cop then asked the victim for identification and then took his wallet, according to police.

The suspects then drove off in their van, heading southbound on Van Dam Street.

Both suspects are described as black, with one wearing a black baseball cap and a black hooded sweater with a silver shield around his neck and a black handgun in his waistband. There was no further description available for the second suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments / 0

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
371
Followers
325
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#Scooter#Crime Stoppers#Greenpoint#Nypd#Spanish#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Topeka, KSKSNT

Police looking for man who robbed convenience store

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department needs your help finding a suspect in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a Topeka Casey’s store. Around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were called to the store at Southeast Rice Road & Southeast 6th Avenue about an armed robbery. Witnesses stated that the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarettes. The suspect fled prior to the officer’s arrival.
Enfield, CTdailyvoice.com

Police Look To ID ATV Rider On CT School Property

Police investigators in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who was caught on camera on an ATV causing damage to an area school. The Enfield Police Department released a photo of a wanted suspect who was caught riding an ATV on the Parkman School...
Assumption Parish, LAwhdh.com

Sheriff: Man impersonating police officer pulled over off-duty deputy who recognized impersonator from former domestic incident

(WHDH) — A man impersonating a police officer pulled over an off-duty deputy who quickly recognized the impersonator from a former domestic incident, authorities said. Vincent Vinny Marks, 27, of Plaquemine, Louisiana, was arrested Monday on a warrant for false personation of a peace officer, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Madison police searching for motorcycle rider who fled police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released surveillance photos of a motorcycle rider accused of violating several traffic laws near downtown then fleeing the patrol officer who tried to stop him. The three images show the man still on his red, sport motorcycle. Investigators noted he had tattoos...
Assumption Parish, LAcrowleytoday.com

Man impersonating cop arrested after pulling over real deputy

Last week Vincent Marks, 27, of Plaquemine was arrested on a felony count of impersonating a peace officer. The arrest came after Marks pulled over an actual law enforcement officer in Assumption Parish. The incident occurred on June 10, when an off-duty Assumption Parish deputy was driving on La. 70...
Moraga, CAnews24-680.com

Lamorinda Police Looking For Two Who Stole From Mail Truck Monday

Lamorinda police responded to a reported theft from a postal delivery van on Miramonte Drive in Moraga Monday. A citizen reported seeing an unfamiliar man in the vehicle at around 10:27 a.m. Police from Moraga, Orinda, and Lafayette descended on the area after a canvas of area cameras revealed that two men, one behind the wheel of an older model silver or grey Chevy Tahoe, the other approaching the delivery van – had made off with trays of mail.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Police looking for woman who robbed Charlotte bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who robbed a local bank. The robbery happened shortly before 5:20 p.m. on July 6. Officials say the woman walked into the Wells Fargo Bank on Pineville-Matthews Road and handed a teller a “threatening note.”
Hempstead, NYNewsday

Police seeking driver who struck ATV rider in Hempstead

Police are looking for the driver who struck an ATV rider Saturday night in Hempstead, leaving the 31-year-old operator in critical condition. Nassau County police said the incident occurred at the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and South Franklin Street at 8:53 p.m. Investigators believe the ATV was headed northbound on South Franklin when struck by the hit-and-run driver.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: two men arrested for April shootings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police arrested two men accused of being involved in shootings that happened during April. On July 2, Pueblo Police Special Investigation Division detectives arrested 18-year-old Dario Davis-Sandoval and 20-year-old Izsic Zuniga. They both face several charges including Criminal Attempt of 1st Degree Assault/Complicity, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm/Complicity, and Prohibited The post Pueblo Police: two men arrested for April shootings appeared first on KRDO.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Police still searching for gunman who robbed two women at Pocatello bank

POCATELLO — Police are still searching for a man who robbed two women at gunpoint at a Pocatello bank last week. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday while the women were in a vehicle getting money from the drive-thru ATM at the US Bank on the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello police said last week.
Public Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Men point gun at woman's head, rob her of car, police say

Jul. 1—GARY — A woman was carjacked Tuesday at gunpoint as she sat in her vehicle outside an apartment complex, police said. Gary police were dispatched about 9:15 p.m. for a report of a carjacking, records show. The woman told officers she was seated in her white 2008 Chevrolet Impala...
Westport, CTNorwalk Hour

Police: Scooter rider seriously hurt in Westport collision

WESTPORT — The driver of a scooter was hospitalized with apparent serious injuries after a crash on Tuesday night, according to police. Lt. David Wolf said police, fire units and medics responded to the corner of Post Road East at Bulkley Avenue South for a report of a serious motor vehicle accident around 9:45 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy