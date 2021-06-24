Police Looking For Two Men Who Impersonated Cops And Robbed Scooter Rider in LIC

The suspects were allegedly driving this van when the pulled over a scooter rider in order to rob him (DCPI)

Police are looking for two men who impersonated police officers in order to carry out a robbery in Long Island City last month.

The suspects, who were in a white utility van, allegedly pulled over a 27-year-old man who was riding a scooter at around 1 a.m. on May 22 near the intersection of Review Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue.

One of the suspects went up to the man on the scooter and identified himself as a police officer. The fake cop then asked the victim for identification and then took his wallet, according to police.

The suspects then drove off in their van, heading southbound on Van Dam Street.

Both suspects are described as black, with one wearing a black baseball cap and a black hooded sweater with a silver shield around his neck and a black handgun in his waistband. There was no further description available for the second suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.