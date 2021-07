Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week that 15,000 Kentuckians who rejoin the workforce by July 30 would be eligible for a $1,500 incentive bonus. In order to qualify, applicants must be a Kentucky resident, had an active unemployment insurance claim as of June 23, 2021, and be employed by a Kentucky business between June 24 and July 30, 2021. Employers must verify the employment date and that the employee worked at least 120 hours in the following four weeks (30 hours a week). Funding for the incentive bonuses comes from $22.5 million budgeted from the pandemic-related CARES Act.