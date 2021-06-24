Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Hilariously Revealed How His ‘Police Officer Friends’ Pay Attention to His Role

By Megan Molseed
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jtzjn_0aeK8IzE00

Blue Bloods” star Will Estes may just be playing a police officer on the hit drama series, but for him, a promotion in ranks on-screen almost felt as good as it would in real life.

In 2018, Estes and costar, Vennessa Ray sat down with CBS to discuss the show, and their characters.

Will Estes plays New York City Police Sergeant on the hit CBS series. Venessa Ray plays Jamie Reagan’s partner, and now wife, Eddie Janko.

During the interview, Estes joked about how his friends in the law enforcement field asking him when he was going to move up in rank.

“I was getting tired of my police officer friends asking when I was going to get promoted,” the “Blue Bloods” star joked in the interview.

Estes added that he was glad when Jamie Reagan received a promotion on “Blue Bloods.”

“I was glad we could finally give them what they want,” he told the outlet during the interview.

‘Blue Bloods’ Follows New York City’s Reagan Family

“Blue Bloods” follow the Reagan family in New York City. Each member of the family works for New York City’s law enforcement in some manner.

The Reagan patriarch Henry, (Len Cariou) was once a beat-cop and rose to the position of Police Commissioner. His son, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) serves as the current Police Commissioner of New York City. One of Frank’s sons, Joe was murdered in the line of duty. The oldest of Frank’s sons, Danny Reagan, is an NYPD detective. Danny is played by Donnie Wahlberg. Frank’s only daughter, Erin is portrayed by Bridget Moynahan. Erin serves as the New York City Assistant District Attorney.

Estes plays the family’s youngest son, Jamie, an NYPD sergeant.

During the interview with CBS, Estes noted that the “Blue Bloods” cast works closely with former NYPD detectives. According to Estes, some of these experts were happy to see the actor dress as a sergeant while portraying the youngest of the Reagan children. “The most fun part was when I finally came on set in a sergeant’s uniform,” Estes said. “They got a kick out of it.”

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

125K+
Followers
14K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Frank Reagan
Person
Len Cariou
Person
Will Estes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Police Sergeant#Cbs#Blue Bloods#Nypd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DancePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Said Donnie Wahlberg Breaks Out NKOTB Dance Moves Often

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg likes to stay busy. Not only does the actor star on the hit police drama, but he’s also the frontman for New Kids on the Block. It’s been several years since Wahlberg and his singing partners have been “new kids,” but they’ve kept the act up over the years. New Kids on the Block still travel the country and globe playing at concerts for their eternally young fans.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Happened to the ‘Red’ Franchise Spinoff

Given the intense level of popularity surrounding “NCIS” since its premiere in 2003, CBS has had every reason to profit off the show as much as possible. This meant creating a number of different spin-off series that used different cities as the focal point. This includes “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” “NCIS: Los Angeles” is soon going into its 13th season and the original mothership series is entering season 19. Meanwhile, “NCIS: Hawai’i” is the brand-new spin-off coming this fall.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Provides Hilarious ‘Key’ Detail to His Role in 1992 Car Commercial

Every actor gets their start somewhere, and for ‘NCIS’ star Michael Weatherly, that somewhere was commercials. Weatherly recently shared a link to one of his very first acting gigs, and it’s everything “NCIS” fans ever needed. No, it’s not an Anthony DiNozzo/ Ziva David spin-off series. But it is equally as cute. The video is a 1992 commercial during which a baby-faced young Weatherly plays a guy working on his car.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Len Cariou Opens Up About One ‘Famous’ Childhood Moment in 2020 Interview

These days, Len Cariou is best known for his role as Henry Reagan on the hit CBS police drama “Blue Bloods.” 40 years ago, people knew him as the Tony Award-winning Broadway star of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” And in his youth, Cariou made a name for himself as the neighborhood crooner, warbling every day on the way home from school.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Daniela Ruah Meeting ‘Military Personnel’ Taught Her About Show’s ‘Dark Humor’

“NCIS: Los Angeles” often finds its main characters in life-threatening situations. After all, no self-respecting crime drama could get away with anything less. But the show is also known to have a comedic edge. And as fans of TV and movies know, a degree of levity is always welcome in an otherwise terrifying situation. Kensi Blye actress Daniela Ruah was confused by the humor when she first joined the show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Wishes Legendary Show Announcer Johnny Gilbert Happy Birthday in New Post

“Jeopardy!” wished a heartfelt happy birthday to long-time show announcer Johnny Gilbert. Gilbert’s as much an icon of the game show as the late Alex Trebek. Similar to Trebek, Gilbert started announcing on “Jeopardy!” since the show became syndicated in 1984. Until Trebek’s tragic passing in November 2020, those two remained the only two originl cast members.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Reveals If She Ever ‘Resented’ Working on the Series

Being a part of an iconic and classic TV show like “The Waltons” for years can either be enlightening and amazing or can eventually harbor some resentment and discomfort. Any role, especially a long-running one, can lead an actor to become typecast. This is essentially when viewers and the industry only see this person as a character they’ve portrayed and are unwilling to see them in a new light.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Much Does Gibbs Actor Mark Harmon Make Per Episode?

Mark Harmon has been acting for over 40 years, working in every genre from Westerns to comedies. However, the acting vet will always be known for playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs on “NCIS.” Although rumors continue to be spread that Harmon is leaving the long-running series, he recently signed on to return for the upcoming nineteenth season.

Comments / 1

Community Policy