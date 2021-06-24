‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Hilariously Revealed How His ‘Police Officer Friends’ Pay Attention to His Role

“Blue Bloods” star Will Estes may just be playing a police officer on the hit drama series, but for him, a promotion in ranks on-screen almost felt as good as it would in real life.

In 2018, Estes and costar, Vennessa Ray sat down with CBS to discuss the show, and their characters.

Will Estes plays New York City Police Sergeant on the hit CBS series. Venessa Ray plays Jamie Reagan’s partner, and now wife, Eddie Janko.

During the interview, Estes joked about how his friends in the law enforcement field asking him when he was going to move up in rank.

“I was getting tired of my police officer friends asking when I was going to get promoted,” the “Blue Bloods” star joked in the interview.

Estes added that he was glad when Jamie Reagan received a promotion on “Blue Bloods.”

“I was glad we could finally give them what they want,” he told the outlet during the interview.

‘Blue Bloods’ Follows New York City’s Reagan Family

“Blue Bloods” follow the Reagan family in New York City. Each member of the family works for New York City’s law enforcement in some manner.

The Reagan patriarch Henry, (Len Cariou) was once a beat-cop and rose to the position of Police Commissioner. His son, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) serves as the current Police Commissioner of New York City. One of Frank’s sons, Joe was murdered in the line of duty. The oldest of Frank’s sons, Danny Reagan, is an NYPD detective. Danny is played by Donnie Wahlberg. Frank’s only daughter, Erin is portrayed by Bridget Moynahan. Erin serves as the New York City Assistant District Attorney.

Estes plays the family’s youngest son, Jamie, an NYPD sergeant.

During the interview with CBS, Estes noted that the “Blue Bloods” cast works closely with former NYPD detectives. According to Estes, some of these experts were happy to see the actor dress as a sergeant while portraying the youngest of the Reagan children. “The most fun part was when I finally came on set in a sergeant’s uniform,” Estes said. “They got a kick out of it.”