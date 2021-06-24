Oscars to honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson

After years of rapid expansion to boost diversity among its members, Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences slashed its new intake by more than half this year, the Oscar-awarding body said Thursday.
The Academy invited just 395 new members to join Tinseltown's most prestigious club, with inductees including Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson and "Borat" breakout star Maria Bakalova.
The board of governors vowed five years ago to double the number of women and non-white members by 2020, following calls to boycott the glitzy Oscars and an angry social media backlash under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite due to a lack of diversity.
In pursuit of those targets, the group invited more than 800 new members over each of the past three years, causing its size to swell far beyond the traditional cap of around 6,000 active members to nearly 10,000.
