Weather will be wet, and potentially hazardous, into next week

WEATHER STORY: The haze from Canadian wildfires has caused the National Weather Service to issue an Air Quality Alert for Minnesota for the week ahead. As always, we need rain to wash the problem from our air. Tuesday night through Thursday morning, two low pressure systems will try to give us that needed rain. The chance never goes over 40%, though. Rain totals in Minnesota may not be much more than a trace. Wisconsin will fare a little better. The best rain chance runs a line from Hayward to Ironwood. That zone may get a half inch of rain before a long dry spell hits us all again on Friday. Check the slide show above for a map of the alert zone plus the short term forecast.