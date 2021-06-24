Weather will be wet, and potentially hazardous, into next week

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 353 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021 OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-140800- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 353 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are again possible across the area today. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, especially along and east of the I-77 corridor with the primary threat of damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Thunderstorms may approach strong to severe levels Thursday evening and overnight, mainly west of I-71. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
