Weather will be wet, and potentially hazardous, into next week

By Amoni Lewis
News-Democrat
 19 days ago

Moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is creating thunderstorms that could potentially lead to hazardous weather. “In the metro-east area expect several rounds of rain, damaging winds, hail, and thunderstorms that will occur into next week,” meteorologist Matt Beitscher said. Thursday begins as cloudy and high temperatures with a...

