Portage, MI

FedEx Goal Is To Hire 200 This Saturday at Open House in Portage

Cover picture for the article

As FedEx Ground prepares to open a brand new distribution center in Portage, it needs to staff the operation, and is looking to hire 200 package handlers as soon as possible. The distribution center is set to open early next month, according to WWMT. Now, FedEx is looking to staff the facility. To that end, FedEx is having a job fair this Saturday, June 26th at the new facility at 6701 Portage Road. The 200 package handlers, hires will be processing some 12,000 packages an hour.

