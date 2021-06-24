Cancel
Windows 11 brings in new gaming features

By Alex Atkin
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has dubbed Windows 11 as “the best Windows ever for gaming” and with auto HDR and “Direct Storage” they might just be right. Throughout today’s Windows 11 event, we were told about the plethora of features that the latest iteration of Windows will be bringing in which should make this “the best Windows ever for gaming.”

