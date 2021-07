Quality Journalism for Critical Times Fully COVID-19 vaccinated teachers, students and staff would not need to wear masks this fall, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Friday mask update for K-12 schools. But “masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated,” according to the CDC. That […] The post Many FL schools already ditched mask policies as CDC updates COVID guidance; but is it the right decision? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.