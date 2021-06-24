Cancel
Overexpressed Cancer Testis Antigen Could Reflect Therapeutic Target in Liver Cancer

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 19 days ago

NEW YORK – A cancer testis antigen called MAGEA3 is overexpressed in aggressive hepatocellular carcinoma and, as its inhibition increases apoptosis, it could represent a therapeutic target, a new analysis has found. To search for drivers of HCC, the most common form of primary liver cancer, researchers from the Icahn...

#Liver Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Liver Tumor#Liver Disease#Magea3#Hcc#Rna#Plos Genetics#Cta#Afp
