Society

Time is ticking on social conservatism

By Letters
wiartonecho.com
 19 days ago

As a Huron-Bruce constituent a long-time politically active member of the community, nothing disappoints me more than seeing an individual in Parliament continue to be dogmatized by a personal agenda beyond that of their constituents’ and party’s beliefs. Voting against Bill C-6 is not only offensive to me as a member of the LGBTQ community, but to Canada as a whole.

SocietyWashington Times

Socialism has failed every place and time it has been tried

Recent polls have shown rising support for socialism and an increasingly negative view of capitalism, particularly among the young. A poll in early June by Momentive found that for those 18 to 24, negative views of capitalism outweighed positive views by a margin of 54% to 42%. Most of those...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study explores link between threat sensitivity and social conservatism

Researchers studying the intersection of politics and psychology have long documented a link between threat sensitivity and social conservatism: People who are more socially conservative tend to react more strongly to threats. Conversely, those who are more socially liberal tend to be less sensitive to threats, viewing the world as a generally safe place and embracing change to explore new possibilities.
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Conservatism intrusions and failures

Which group are fond of the " Get Government off Our Backs" phrase? Is it the same group which climbs on our backs in every way they can dream up? Now the Arizona legislature wants schools to teach about the evils of communism and socialism. Are they also going to mandate teaching the evils of conservative politics and economics. No one legislates behavior and thinking as do conservatives. Every recession this country has faced has been due to conservative governance, and lack thereof. Slavery, and legislation against ethnic peoples, including Irish as well as Chinese, exists because of conservative economics and hates. People starve, die from disparate health care, before, during, and after the pandemic, are homeless, lack fair opportunities for employment, education, and housing, freedom from guns, effective separation of church and state, freedom from giveaways to the rich......all because conservatives prefer control over, rather than concern for, humanity.
PoliticsLincoln Journal Star

Local View: Restoring conservatism for the future

For all the talk of being against cancel culture, standing up to the federal government, or promising to ban critical race theory, you have to ask, does any of what politicians promise ever get done?. The answer, of course, is no. The lackluster group of politicians currently leading us on...
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
CNN

Donald Trump just accidentally told the truth about his view on polls

(CNN) — Exactly one week ago, I wrote these words: "If you listen to him long enough -- no easy chore -- Donald Trump will tell you all his secrets." During his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, Trump let loose with this line explaining his strategy on polling:
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
PoliticsPantagraph

Kevin Frazier: It's time to write a new social contract

Our social contract is broken. Under the contract's terms, "consent at the ballot box confers both democratic credentials and democratic legitimacy," as described by Hélène Landemore in her book "Open Democracy." The contract breaches are numerous and obvious. The first breach: democratic credentials. Have you ever stopped to wonder how...
newschain

‘Culture wars’ pit working class communities against each other – report

The so-called culture wars and the “anti-woke” agenda is pitting working class communities against each other, according to a new report. Research from The Fabian Society claims that rows over issues such as racial equality and cancel culture are stoked by politicians, media outlets and social media platforms rather than reflecting actual attitude divides amongst the public.
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Why our brains may need time to adjust to a world without social distancing

Social distancing measures quickly became essential to slow the spread of COVID-19. With the pandemic continuing for over 12 months, these precautions have now become second nature to people around the world. Unfortunately, increases in mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety have been a by-product of these measures.
EconomyLaw.com

Is Slaughter and May’s Conservatism Finally Cracking?

Ask people outside of Slaughter and May to describe the firm and typical responses might be “old school” and “conservative”. In some ways, insiders have been able to draw strength from such perceptions for many years. But for all the benefits that come with maintaining a consistent strategy and culture for several decades there are increasing drawbacks to being perceived as a firm that cannot adapt to wider industry and cultural changes.

