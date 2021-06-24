Prime Gaming for July brings six new games

Game Builder Garage and Mario Golf: Super Rush highlighted the new game releases for Nintendo Switch in June, but now it’s a new month and that means more new games. Once again, there are quite a few titles to keep your eye on if you’re a Switch owner and, for me, it starts on July 9 with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The turn-based RPG series returns with its second installment (a sequel to the 2016 3DS title) featuring a rich new storyline that focuses on a closer narrative and character experience. Speaking of characters, players take on the role of a younger Monster Rider who can use a Kinship Stone to form strong bonds with monsters You can hatch and raise Monsties from eggs and they will stay by your side, offering special skills and powers. If you’re a fan of Monster Hunter Rise on Switch, you might want to check this game out, although it should be noted that the combat differs drastically.