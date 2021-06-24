Hurricanes pitcher Carson Palmquist named to Collegiate National Team

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Lawsuits were filed in Fort Worth and Los Angeles Tuesday, accusing the Los Angeles Angels baseball club and two former employees of negligence in the 2019 death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The then 27 year old Skaggs was found dead in a Southlake hotel room shortly before a scheduled game with the Texas Rangers. An autopsy found he died after ingesting a mixture of alcohol, oxycodone, and fentanyl. Skaggs’ parents filed suit in Fort Worth. His widow filed in Los Angeles. The lawsuits claim the Angels did not do enough to protect Skaggs against the actions of two drug dealing team employees. Neither lawsuit asks for a specific amount of money. The Angels organization denies it was negligent, and says it will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuits.