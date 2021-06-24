Hurricanes pitcher Carson Palmquist named to Collegiate National Team
Miami Hurricanes freshman closer Carson Palmquist was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, UM announced on Thursday afternoon. “It means a lot to me and my family to be representing our country,” Palmquist said in a statement. “Watching baseball as a little kid, I always dreamed of playing for Team USA. That’s always been a dream, and now that I finally get to do it I just hope that I can do well and make good out of it.”www.northwestgeorgianews.com
