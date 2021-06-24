Cancel
Law Enforcement

Oxford Township mourns loss of police chief

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Oxford Township is mourning the loss of its police chief. Chief Mike Goins was found dead at his home Thursday morning. Officials have not released if they know how he died. Chief Goins was also a former Butler County deputy.

