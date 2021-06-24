Check Your Health: Workplace Resource Center creates healthier workplaces for businesses
KUTV — Healthy employees are more productive and miss less work.The Utah Department of Health hosts a Master Trainer for the Work@Health program. We provide free training to employers to help them improve their organizational health and develop a worksite wellness program. The training is done through a blended model of online and in person sessions, over a period of 5 weeks. Our next training begins the first week of October 2021.kutv.com
