Check Your Health: Workplace Resource Center creates healthier workplaces for businesses

By Katherine Siefert
KUTV
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUTV — Healthy employees are more productive and miss less work.The Utah Department of Health hosts a Master Trainer for the Work@Health program. We provide free training to employers to help them improve their organizational health and develop a worksite wellness program. The training is done through a blended model of online and in person sessions, over a period of 5 weeks. Our next training begins the first week of October 2021.

