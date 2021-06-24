Check Your Health: Workplace Resource Center creates healthier workplaces for businesses

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services launches a campaign that issues another warning about COVID-19 and diabetes. Department officials say studies show that having diabetes can lead to a worse prognosis and an increased likelihood of death for those that contract the virus. One study showed that 24% of people with moderate-to-severe cases of COVID also had prediabetes. Doctors say those with diabetes are more likely to end up in an intensive care unit and experience worse outcomes. And they say diabetes can also cause many other serious heath problems like kidney and heart disease.