Actors Who Got Knocked Out While Filming A Movie

Some folks might actually think that it’s a conceit that keeps an actor from watching their own movies, but there’s another way to think about this that might make sense. Think about your own job, especially if it’s a job that you’re glad to step away from now and then when you get a break. Do you really want to go back and evaluate what you’ve done over and over again? This isn’t a perfect comparison since some folks kind of need to for their job, but perhaps a better way to say it that a chef might accept a compliment when someone enjoys their food, but they don’t need to know any more about it than that. It’s still not a perfect comparison, but the point is that actors live the moments that people enjoy on-screen, and while it’s not entirely the same, it’s very easy to think that they might not want to be inundated with their own performance over and over again since they’ve already had to go through the process of making it for weeks to months on end, and they don’t want to see something that might distract them from moving forward. That’s it really since a lot of actors that don’t watch their movies really don’t want what they’ve done to influence anything they might do in the future.