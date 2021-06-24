Most people pay a wealth tax already. Why can’t the wealthy?

The vast majority of our news in the media, especially recently, has been negative. Yes, as a nation, we are not perfect and we do need to make some changes. But let us ask ourselves this question: Why are we having a problem with immigration? If our nation is so bad we should be having a problem with emigration, i.e. people trying to get out of the country. Instead folks from other nations have continued to use all means to get in, not out.