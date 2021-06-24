Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

Most people pay a wealth tax already. Why can’t the wealthy?

By Paul Patton
Lexington Herald-Leader
 19 days ago

The subject of a wealth tax has been discussed in political debates of late. Two Democratic candidates for President in the 2020 election espoused this position, a position some have labeled as radical. The point which I have yet to see made is that we already have a wealth tax, and it’s being paid by virtually every American. It’s not called a wealth tax and it’s not levied by the federal government. It’s called a property tax and its levied by almost all state and local governments.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Business
Pikeville, KY
Health
City
Pikeville, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Tax#Inheritance Tax#Tax Burden#Infrastructure#Democratic#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
madison

Wealthy space men should pay taxes -- Karen Wagner

Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Virgin Atlantic's Sir Richard Branson have decided that the next frontier for each of them is space travel. Both are multibillionaires. Once you have so many billions of dollars, it seems that accumulating money is no longer compelling. The next challenge? Space travel. Branson's July 11...
New York Post

Inflation will only get worse if Dem $6 trillion spending plan passes

Democrats are united in the belief that laws of economics no longer exist. That you can spend trillions upon trillions — anything you want, really — with no downside. The laws of economics respectfully disagree. Inflation is up 5.4 percent year-over-year, the largest increase in 13 years. Partly, that’s the...
TIME

The U.S. Spends Less Than Nearly Every Country on Unemployment. That's Why People Can't Get Jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported significant job growth in June: 850,000 new jobs . But with the unemployment rate stubbornly stuck at 5.9 percent , the debate about whether generous federal unemployment benefits keep people from returning to work continues. Last month, an Indiana state court judge, citing possible “irreparable harm” to the unemployed, ruled Indiana must continue participation in the federal unemployment benefits program. But twenty-five other states have ended or will soon end their use of federal unemployment benefits. Since a weaker than expected jobs report in April, there has been a steady drumbeat of calls to eliminate the current federal supplement of $300 a week, as well as other federal unemployment extensions, based on the presumption that these benefits dampen the unemployed’s desire to return to work.
Income TaxBoston Globe

There must be a way to get the wealthy to pay their fair share

Long past time to restore equity to our tax system. I would like to examine a couple of your assumptions in your editorial regarding the application of a wealth tax (“Yesterday’s tax policy won’t solve today’s yawning wealth gap,” June 29). You express skepticism that the public and the courts...
madison

Jerry Hanson: Tax wealthy, corporations to pay for infrastructure

The $600 billion spending for infrastructure is not nearly enough to meet all of the deteriorating roads, bridges, ports and rail structures in our nation. Even more troubling is the proposed means to pay the costs of rebuilding our nation. More money is allocated to the IRS to target wealthy individuals and corporations who evade taxes. This will cover only a small portion of the infrastructure bill.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Sharon Hampson: Time to reform tax system and tax the wealthy

The minimum wage of $7.25/hour has not been raised since 2009. More importantly, it was not indexed to inflation. That means that earnings would have kept up with the increasing cost of living. If the minimum wage had been indexed in 2009, it would now be $24 per hour. How...
Economywpsu.org

How Taxes Keep American Wealth White (Rebroadcast)

Building wealth has never been easy, but the racial wealth gap has always been apparent. As recently as 2016, the median wealth of a white household was $171,000 dollars. That’s eight times the median $20,600 of Hispanic households. For Black households? Just $17,000, according to Pew Research Center. In her...
Public HealthThe Independent

You can’t save the economy without protecting the people

In a week’s time, we will finally emerge from our 16-month mask-wearing lockdown. It is hardly surprising that many people are determined to celebrate as if it were the end of a war — VC (Victory over Covid) Day perhaps, instead of the VE Day and VJ Day of 1945.
AG Week

True wealth can't be compiled on a balance sheet

My biggest group of clients have assets between $5 million and $20 million. They seem to own 500 to 1,500 acres and most have scratched and clawed most of their life, earning money and accumulating assets the good old fashion way. They are really passionate about their farm and transferring assets to the next generation.
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Travelhbr.org

If a Speaking Gig Can’t Pay, Ask for Another Form of Compensation

It is time to admit an honest truth: professionals deserve to be paid for speaking engagements. You may wonder, “When should I start the transition from speaking for free to speaking for a fee?” The answer is now. But we are not telling you to decline to speak if they decline to pay. We want to help you redefine what it means to get compensation. Here we introduce the idea of negotiating for a fee alternative.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Things can’t be that bad if people want to come here

The vast majority of our news in the media, especially recently, has been negative. Yes, as a nation, we are not perfect and we do need to make some changes. But let us ask ourselves this question: Why are we having a problem with immigration? If our nation is so bad we should be having a problem with emigration, i.e. people trying to get out of the country. Instead folks from other nations have continued to use all means to get in, not out.
Personal Financetribuneledgernews.com

I can’t pay this loan. Should I file for bankruptcy?

Q. I cosigned on a loan for my son seven years ago and unfortunately, l can’t pay it nor can he. It went downhill after my divorce. Should I file for bankruptcy?. A. We’re sorry to hear about your divorce. As you know, as a cosigner on the loan, you’re...
SocietyWashington Post

A country that represses people can’t claim ‘meritocracy’

In his June 27 op-ed, “A prescription for mediocrity,” George F. Will posited a false dichotomy between meritocracy and mediocrity. He criticized Michael Sandel’s radical notion of “equity” but then went too far in the opposite direction. Mr. Will dismissed the concept of systemic racism as “more frequently bandied than...
Economybostonnews.net

GST has reduced rate at which people have to pay tax

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has reduced the rate at which people have to pay tax and the GST rate at present is only 11.6 per cent. In a tweet, the Finanace Minister said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy