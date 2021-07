WASHINGTON — Family, friends, and coaches are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old college football player who was shot to death in D.C., becoming the city's 99th homicide. D.C. Police said they found Muntsier Sharfi dead from gunshot wounds Thursday night on the 3300 block of Southern Ave, Southeast. The department said he was actually shot a few blocks away on the 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast.