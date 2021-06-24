Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Imperial (IMO) Gets TSX Nod to Buy Back 5% Outstanding Shares

Zacks.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMO - Free Report) normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to buy back up to 5% of its 711-million outstanding common shares as of Jun 15, 2021. This ceiling will be decreased by the amount of shares acquired from Exxon Mobil Corporation (. XOM - Free Report) , the dominant stockholder....

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsx#Oil Company#Imo#Oil Companies#Imperial Oil Limited#Imo Free Report#Ncib#Exxon Mobil Corporation#Xom Free Report#Imperialoil#Imperial Oil#Exxonmobil#Imperial Oil Founded#Silverbow Resources Inc#Sbow Free Report#Oasis Petroleum Inc#Oas Free Report#Stock News#Iphone#A Special Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.69.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DAWN) Major Shareholder Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DAWN) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCH. TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot stocks lift TSX after OrganiGram's strong reults

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as cannabis producers rallied, driven by upbeat earnings from OrganiGram Holdings, and sent the healthcare index surging nearly 4%. * At 09:46 a.m. ET (13:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.28 points, or 0.22%,...
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Modestly Higher As Materials, Technology Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market remains in positive territory an hour past noon on Tuesday, led by gains in materials, healthcare and information technology sectors. Activity in other sectors is somewhat stock specific. While worries about the surge in delta variant of the coronavirus and fears over possible fresh restrictions weigh on sentiment, optimism about growth and strong results from some big name U.S. companies, including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and PepsiCo support the market.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$50.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.
StocksZacks.com

5 Dividend ETFs Yielding 5% or More

Dividend is among the investing themes that should be under radar amid huge uncertainty. Wall Street has remained steady despite the rising cases of the delta variant of COVID. But it is yet to regain its mojo fully though key U.S. indexes like the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hit highs recently.
StocksBusiness Insider

TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in materials shares. It was a somewhat lackluster session with investors, looking ahead to the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision and monetary policy, and reacting to U.S. inflation data, largely stayed cautious. The benchmark S&P/TSX...
StocksZacks.com

Markets Sell Early Q2 Earnings News

After a robust Monday that swept in fresh all-time high close trading levels on the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, markets gave it all back on this first day of actualized Q2 reports as earnings season hits an increased level. The Dow fell 0.37%, or 107 points, while the S&P gave back just about all its Monday advances, -0.35% or -15.3 points. The Nasdaq dipped -0.38% while the Russell 2000 notched its worst day this month, -1.88%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.93.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2,002.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,294 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 84,094 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Target Price at $25.70

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.70.
MarketsBusiness Insider

ARC Resources Ltd. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Terry Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and the officers of ARC Resources Ltd., ("ARC" or the "Company") (TSX: ARX), joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate ARC's 25th anniversary of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Toronto Stock Exchange, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group. The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Scotiabank Increases Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.40

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
StocksZacks.com

Fluor (FLR) Soars 7.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

FLR - Free Report) shares soared 7.6% in the last trading session to close at $17.21. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 17.3% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Fluor jumped...
StocksZacks.com

Sector ETFs, Stocks to Bet on Q2 Solid Earnings Expectation

The Q2 earnings season is set to kick off this week with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 62.2% from the same period last year on 18.2% higher revenues. The earnings projection reflects an improvement from 50.6% growth expected at the start of Q2 and follows 49.3% earnings growth in Q1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy