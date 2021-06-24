Imperial (IMO) Gets TSX Nod to Buy Back 5% Outstanding Shares

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.93.