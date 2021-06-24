Cancel
Oxford, MA

DA identifies man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oxford

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 19 days ago
OXFORD, Mass. — A man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Oxford have been identified, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced Thursday.

The man was identified as Jesse A. Brooks, 38, and the woman, Jamie A. Dickinson, 34, Early said.

The couple lived at 234 Old Webster Road, where authorities said they died in an apparent murder-suicide late Tuesday afternoon.

Three children were inside the home when the violence started.

Police said, as the violence began, the oldest child, a thirteen-year-old, grabbed one of the younger children and escaped the house through a first-floor window. When police arrived on scene, they found the youngest child in the house unharmed.

Neighbors said they occasionally heard the man and the woman loudly argue, but they never thought anything like this could happen.

Authorities said the man and woman were not married, but they were the parents to the two youngest children. The oldest child was from the woman’s prior relationship.

