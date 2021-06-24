Gov. Cuomo Signs Gender Recognition Act into Law

The Gender Recognition Act was signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday. It removes longstanding barriers to equality under the law and ensuring expanded protections for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers. The legislation allows New Yorkers to use “X” as a non-binary sex designation on New York State driver’s licenses. It also ensures that New Yorkers will be able to have their gender identity on official documents and provides protections to reduce discrimination against nonbinary and transgender New Yorkers by permitting name change and sex designation changes to be sealed more easily. Finally, the legislation will provide New Yorkers the ability to amend their birth certificates and use a designation of mother, father, or parent for the first time.