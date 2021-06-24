John Rose to join Tisbury ambulance service

John Rose, who left his job last year as the Oak Bluffs fire and EMS chief under a cloud of controversy surrounding sexual harassment claims and ambulance billing practices, is in the process of joining Tisbury’s ambulance service. On Thursday Tisbury Ambulance Director Tracey Jones confirmed Rose, an experienced paramedic, was going through an “orientation process” along with another paramedic and four EMTs. Rose and the five others are slated for per diem ambulance work, Jones said.