Kennewick Police Officer's car that was vandalized is now fixed

KENNEWICK, WA — Kennewick Police Officer, James Canada, had a disrespectful phrase typically calling for violence against law enforcement spray painted on his car. “We are disgusted and deeply disturbed by this cowardly action, targeting Officer Canada and defacing his private vehicle with this offensive graffiti," said The Washington Fraternal Order of Police (WAFOP) president Marco Monteblanco. "This kind of behavior is uncalled for and will not be tolerated.”