The Governor today signed Senator Steve Oroho’s legislation that will help address the shortage of summer workers. “Businesses in shore and tourist communities are having a difficult time finding employees for the busy summer season,” said Oroho (R-24). “This new law will allow employees age 16 to 18 to work as many as 50 hours per week. This is a temporary fix to a temporary problem, but the additional 10 hours each week could help both the worker and the business.”