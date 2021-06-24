Man Thrown From Motorcycle Following Route 104 Accident
A man was found lying semiconscious in the middle of State Route 104 in the area of Lakeside Road in the town of Ontario Wednesday night following a motorcycle accident. 23-year old Scott Saucier of Rochester was traveling west at around 10 o’clock when he lost control of his motorcycle. He was ejected from his bike as it slid on its side for several hundred feet. Saucier was taken to Strong for wounds to his abdomen and a broken clavicle.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
