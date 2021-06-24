Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario, NY

Man Thrown From Motorcycle Following Route 104 Accident

By Lucas Day
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man was found lying semiconscious in the middle of State Route 104 in the area of Lakeside Road in the town of Ontario Wednesday night following a motorcycle accident. 23-year old Scott Saucier of Rochester was traveling west at around 10 o’clock when he lost control of his motorcycle. He was ejected from his bike as it slid on its side for several hundred feet. Saucier was taken to Strong for wounds to his abdomen and a broken clavicle.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Traffic
City
Ontario, NY
Ontario, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#State Route 104#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Airlifted with Severe Burns

An Ontario County man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was burned at his home in Canandaigua. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say 61-year old Robert Burtis, was found Monday afternoon behind his garage with severe burns. He was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital. Police...
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cab Ride Lands Wolcott Man in Hot Water

A Wolcott man has been charged with Theft of Services following an incident in June. Wayne County Deputies on Monday arrested 21-year old John Leflore following an investigation into a larceny that occurred on June 23rd. It is alleged that Mr. Leflore received a taxi ride from the City of...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Manslaughter Charged Filed Against Driver in Rt. 318 Crash

The Syracuse woman that allegedly caused a serious two-car accident in Junius late last month is now facing felony charges of manslaughter and assault. 20-year old Shyquest Powell was driving recklessly on Route 318 when she rear-ended a car driven by 66-year old Brett Rising of Tyre on June 23rd. The impact sent Rising’s car off the southside of the road before rolling over several times and coming to rest along a utility pole. Rising was ejected from the vehicle.
TrafficPosted by
FL Radio Group

Stanley Man Suffers Broken Pelvis in One-Car Accident

A 21-year old Stanley man broke his pelvis and a number of bones in his back after losing control of his car on State Route 14A in the town of Seneca Saturday night. Authorities say Caleb Roat was speeding when his car went off the road, struck an embankment, and launched into a wooded area, overturning several times before coming to rest in a gully. He was airlifted to Strong and is listed in stable condition. He will be ticketed for speeding and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Lyons, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Trashes Vehicle in Domestic

A Town of Lyons man faces a charge of Criminal Mischief following a domestic incident. Wayne County Deputies arrested 35-year old Thomas Horton on Monday after he allegedly broke a vehicle’s LED touch screen by punching it with his fist and breaking the windshield by kicking it numerous times while the victim was driving down the road.
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Two Injured in Wayne County Wreck

Two women were hospitalized following a collision in Wayne County on Sunday afternoon. Deputies report 63-year old Edward Furano of Clyde was stopped at the intersection of State Route 414 and State Route 104. He failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling westbound on State Route 104.
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Falls Out of Car Delivering Mail; Charged With DWI

An Auburn man faces felony charges of driving while intoxicated after falling out of his car while delivering mail on Saturday. According to Seneca Falls Police, John Eagan, Junior, was heading east on Bradley Avenue when he fell out of his vehicle while it was moving. The car continued east before coming to rest in a hedgerow. Eagan received several cuts from the accident. An investigation determined the 56-year old was allegedly driving drunk.
Elmira, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Elmira Shooting Under Investigation

A Monday afternoon shooting in Elmira is under investigation. Officers responded to the area of Spaulding and Catherine Street for the reports of shots fired. WETM television reports a number of witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing several cars take off prior to police arrival. Police did find evidence...
Yates County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Auburn Woman Airlifted Following Yates County Motorcycle Accident

An Auburn woman was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital Saturday after suffering head and neck injuries in a motorcycle accident in Yates County. The Sheriff’s Department reports 56-year old Cynthia Ross was traveling with friends on Route 14 in Starkey when she struck the back of the motorcycle in front of her after the group slowed down abruptly. The collision caused Ross to lose control of her bike and it slid on its side.
Palmyra, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Palmyra Woman Struck by Train

A Palmyra woman was struck by a train on Friday. 63-year old Cheryl E Daly was struck by a train near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Division Street in the Town of Palmyra. Daly was reportedly lying on the railroad tracks when she was struck by a CSX freight train, resulting in a double amputation of upper and lower extremities. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of her life threatening injuries.
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Couple Arrested for Petty Larceny

JTBBJTNDZW1iZWQlMjB3aWR0aCUzRCUyMjkwMCUyMiUyMGhlaWdodCUzRCUyMjQ1MCUyMiUyMHNyYyUzRCUyMmh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWVkaWEuc29jYXN0c3JtLmNvbSUyRndvcmRwcmVzcyUyRndwLWNvbnRlbnQlMkZibG9ncy5kaXIlMkYxMDU3JTJGZmlsZXMlMkYyMDIxJTJGMDclMkZzY2FuLTk5OTk5LTIwMjEtMDctMTItMDYtMzEtMzIucGRmJTIyJTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmFwcGxpY2F0aW9uJTJGcGRmJTIyJTNFJTNDJTJGZW1iZWQlM0UlMEElMEE=[/vc_raw_h. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Sheriff’s June Monthly Snapshot

D.H.S. Fraud Cases: 28; Yearly Total Cost Recouped: $138,428.49. Monthly Total Made for Boarding In: $33,640.16; Yearly Total: $203,223.71. June 5th, 2021: A Domestic Violence call in Varick resulted in multiple arrests. It was alleged the suspect violated a court order of protection, trespassed, assaulted and threatened with a knife.
Sodus, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for Choking Girlfriend

A Sodus man was arrested after a physical altercation with his girlfriend on Saturday. Emmanuel Cornwell was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing following an argument between himself and his girlfriend on Saturday. He allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck and began to choke her. Cornwell wad arrested by...
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Drugs Seized for Seneca Falls Home, Resident Accused of Letting Young Child Smoke Pot

A search warrant executed at 20 Mynderse Street in Seneca Falls Friday led to the arrest of two people on multiple charges. Police say they found over 60 grams of cocaine, 86 Oxycodone pills, digital scales and an electronic stun gun. Jewelry and U.S. currency were also seized. 38-year old Rachel Winfield and 25-year old Daquan James are both charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminally using drug paraphernalia and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Geneva Police Need Help Identifying Tire Slasher

Geneva Police are seeking your help in identifying the person (see above) they believe committed several acts of criminal mischief in the areas of Hamilton Street, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Washington Street and Canandaigua National Bank late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. The suspect, who appears to...
Newark, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Newark Woman Faces Slew of Charges

A Newark woman was arrested following a domestic incident on Friday. 22-year old Diana M Rivera of Arcadia faces a slew of charges after being arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Rivera allegedly got into a physical altercation with her father following an argument over money. After taking his phone to prevent him from dialing 911, Rivera took her father’s vehicle and used his debit card without permission. She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Arcadia court at a later date to answer to the charges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy