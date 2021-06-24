Seattle man pleads not guilty to federal charge that he tried to join ISIS

Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams (U.S. District Court)

(SEATTLE) Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, 20, pleaded not guilty to a federal charge that alleges he tried to join the Islamic State group, KOMO News reports.

According to federal prosecutors, Williams was arrested in late May as he checked in for a flight to Cairo at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Members of a Seattle mosque had been trying to de-radicalize Williams and decided to tip off the FBI that he was continuing to speak about violence and extremism, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

A magistrate judge scheduled Williams’ trial for Aug. 9.