Deutsche (DB) Under ECB Scanner Over Leveraged Transactions

A number of other research firms also recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.