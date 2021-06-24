Cancel
Deutsche (DB) Under ECB Scanner Over Leveraged Transactions

 19 days ago

DB - Free Report) , the latest blow being higher capital demands from its top regulator, The European Central Bank (ECB), if it fails to moderate the company’s leveraged lending to the highly-indebted clients. As per people knowledgeable about the matter, the ECB has cautioned Deutsche Bank that the company...

Marketsinvesting.com

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank Ag

J.P. Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) Ag on Friday, setting a price target of EUR13, which is approximately 22.97% above the present share price of $12.55. Abouhossein expects Deutsche Bank Ag to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the third quarter...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Play on Dovish Fed Minutes

The latest Fed minutes came in dovish which indicates that officials may not be ready to go for tightening the policy as yet. According to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting, the Fed officials felt considerable improvement on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," though they are watchful of the inflation concerns.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

ECB published the results of a comprehensive assessment of Å iauliÅ³ Bankas

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. A comprehensive assessment was carried out after the ECB started directly supervising Å iauliÅ³ Bankas. The Bank underwent an asset quality review and a stress test. The exercise did not reveal any capital shortfalls. The European Central...
Businessktwb.com

Analysis: JPMorgan, Goldman bet on tech to crack UK consumer market

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are taking on a consumer finance market many outsiders have tried and failed to crack: Britain. The two are testing the UK market to see if their U.S. retail brands, Chase and Marcus, can be rolled out globally. The challenge, analysts say, is scraping some business from customers who are entrenched with local providers.
Businessinvesting.com

Euro zone bond yields dip, investors watch central bankers

(Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped towards recent lows on Monday as risk aversion boosted demand for safe-haven bonds, while investors watched for clues from central bankers ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation print. Last week's bond rally - driven by hedge funds unwinding bets against U.S. Treasuries as economic...
Economyactionforex.com

(ECB) Account of the monetary policy meeting 9-10 June 2021

Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday and Thursday, 9-10 June 2021. 1. Review of financial, economic and monetary developments and policy options. Financial market developments. Ms Schnabel reviewed the financial market developments since the...
Economyactionforex.com

(ECB) The ECB’s Monetary Policy Strategy Statement

Since the previous strategy review in 2003, the euro area economy and the global economy have been undergoing profound structural changes. Declining trend growth, which can be linked to slower productivity growth and demographic factors, and the legacy of the global financial crisis have driven down equilibrium real interest rates. This has reduced the scope for the European Central Bank (ECB) and other central banks to achieve their objectives by exclusively relying on changes in policy interest rates. In addition, globalisation, digitalisation, the threat to environmental sustainability and changes in the financial system pose challenges for the conduct of monetary policy.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BoardingArea

US Bank Cash Plus Credit Card Changes to Foreign Transaction Fees (Effective October 1, 2021)

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your Fourth of July Weekend is going well. I was reviewing my recent statement from my US Bank Cash Plus Credit Card when I spotted this “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT” about foreign transaction fees. The statement doesn’t tell you anything about the change, so you need to look at the insert that comes with your paper statement or download the digital insert online to find out what is changing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).
Reuters

Moody's downgrades Credit Suisse's senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s has downgraded Credit Suisse senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings, it said on Tuesday. “Moody’s Investors Service today downgraded the long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Credit Suisse AG (CS) by one notch to A1 from Aa3,” it said in a statement. “At the same time, the rating agency affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings of Credit Suisse Group AG.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $38.00

A number of other research firms also recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Deutsche Bank Starts AST Spacemobile (ASTS) at Buy, Sees 242% Upside

(Updated - June 30, 2021 9:15 AM EDT)Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft initiates coverage on AST Spacemobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsZacks.com

Grab These 3 Northern Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Founded in 1889, Northern Trusts managed assets worth more than $1.1 trillion as of Mar 31, 2021, based on assets raised in the country. The company generally focuses on funds that have a long-term performance goal. Moreover, the Northern funds do not bear sales load, making them strong investment choices for those seeking low-cost funds.
Public Safetybloomberglaw.com

Ex-Deutsche Bank ‘Spoof’ Trader Chanu Gets 1-Year Sentence (1)

Traders used bogus orders to manipulate precious-metals market. precious-metals trader was ordered to serve a year and a day in prison for manipulating gold and silver prices with bogus “spoof” trade orders between 2008 and 2013. Cedric Chanu. , who was. convicted. of fraud at a trial in September, had...
MarketsFOXBusiness

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs to kick off earnings week

JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are both set to release their second quarter earnings on Tuesday, the first two of several major U.S. banks slated to issue their April-through-June results this week. Bank of America and Wells Fargo will roll out their Q2 results on Wednesday, and Morgan Stanley will...
MarketsZacks.com

3 SBIC & Commercial Finance Stocks to Buy Amid Challenges

GBDC - Free Report) , Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (. BCSF - Free Report) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (. NEWT - Free Report) are likely to benefit from these favorable developments. About the Industry. The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry comprises companies that provide finance to small...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €140.17 ($164.90).

