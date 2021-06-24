Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Viola Davis’ Husband Julius Tennon Is the ‘Love’ of Her Life! Meet the Star’s Spouse of 18 Years

By Kelly Braun
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efLLh_0aeK402Z00
Shutterstock

Viola Davis can thank the lucky stars for her marriage with her husband, Julius Tennon. The How to Get Away With Murder actress and her spouse have enjoyed 18 years of wedded bliss, which is something Viola said she hoped and dreamed for a long time.

“I was the loneliest woman in the world, and someone said, ‘You should just pray for a husband,'” the Oscar-winning actress told Page Six in 2013. After taking her pal’s advice, Viola said she prayed for a “big Black man from the South who looked like a football player, who already had children, who maybe had been married before.”

Little did she know, her prayers would be answered less than a month later on the set of the CBS show City Of Angels in 2000. As Good Housekeeping reported, Viola crossed paths with her hubby after three-and-a-half weeks of wishing, and he couldn’t have been more perfect when it came down to what Viola was asking for.

Not only was Julius a former football player, having earned a full scholarship to play at the University of Tulsa, but he also already had experience in the parenting department. Though there’s not much information out there, Bustle reported he’s the dad of two sons from a previous relationship.

The connection between Viola and Julius was nearly instant, and even though it took the two a little time to go on a date, the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star remembers how the actor “just made [her] life better” from the moment he entered it. “After my first date with Julius, my life got better,” she gushed on Black Love in 2017. “[In] every way … [my] anxiety went away [and] fear went away.”

Viola and Julius dated for a few years before marrying in 2003. The lovebirds went on to start their family together, adopting their only child, Genesis, in 2011. The couple is still going strong after all these years and most recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

“Happy 18th anniversary to the love of my life!!” Viola penned alongside a gorgeous photo of the pair all dolled up in June 2021. “Love you, Julius.”

To learn five fun facts about Julius, scroll through the gallery below!

Comments / 0

Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

13K+
Followers
790
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Lucky Stars#Cbs#Good Housekeeping#The University Of Tulsa#The Ma Rainey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Kim Parker from 'Moesha'? She's 42 Now & Looks Almost the Same as Her Younger Self

Countess Vaughn is famous for portraying Kim Parker's character in "Moesha." Meet the actress, who is now 42 years old, a mother of two, and seems not to have aged a bit. Actress Countess Vaughn was born on August 8, 1978, in Idabel, Oklahoma. She started singing in church at three and continued on that path, which eventually led to her becoming the "Star Search" junior vocalist champion and overall champion at nine.
CelebritiesEW.com

Ray MacDonnell, All My Children star, dies at 93

Ray MacDonnell, whose character was one of the founding families in All My Children, died June 10 of natural causes in his Chappaqua, New York home, his daughter, Sarah MacDonnell, confirmed to Michael Fairman TV. He was 93. MacDonnell created the role of Joe Martin on All My Children in...
Relationship Advicehotnewhiphop.com

E-40 Celebrates 30 Years Of Marriage With His Wife

West Coast rap icon E-40 has officially spent thirty years of marriage with his wife, Tracy Stevens. The couple got married in 1991 and they've spent the last three decades together, celebrating their anniversary this week. The rapper posted some of his favorite pictures of them together to share their...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts wows in stunning beach selfie to mark joyous wedding news

Julia Roberts marked a joyous family occasion by sharing a rare photo with her husband Danny Moder – and her fans were delighted!. The Pretty Women star and her cinematographer beau celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary over the Fourth of July weekend. To commemorate their special day, both Julia and...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Kyla Pratt Calls Longtime Partner Danny Kirkpatrick a 'Real' Dad in Pic with Their 2 Kids

Actress Kyla Pratt recently shared sweet pictures of her longtime partner Danny Kirkpatrick with their adorable children in a special tribute for Father's Day. "Doctor Dolittle" actress Kyla Pratt let her longtime partner Danny Kirkpatrick know how much she loves him. On Father's Day, she shared four pictures of her loving man with their two kids on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy