Satellogic, a Buenos Aires-based company that uses satellites to map the earth, plans to go public after a merger with Cantor Fitzgerald’s blank-check company. The deal would give the firm an enterprise value of $850 million and allow it to expand its network of satellites from 17 to more than 300 by 2025, according to a statement. The company provides high-resolution images and geospatial data to governments and clients in the forestry, agriculture, energy and insurance sectors.