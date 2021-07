Best Buy has kicked off its annual 4th of July sale with hundreds of deals on tech, entertainment, and more. The sale includes some nice discounts on 4K TVs, including $400 off a Sony Bravia 4K smart TV and a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for under $700. You can also save on select laptops like the Asus Rog Zephyrus gaming laptop and MacBook Pro with the M1 chip. We've rounded up a handful of highlights from Best Buy's 4th of July sale below, but make sure to check out the site for the full slate of deals. Also, make sure to take a look at our roundup of the best 4th of July sales, as Best Buy is far from the only retailer offering great deals this weekend.