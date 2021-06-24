Lubbock man killed, another injured when tractor-trailer, pickup collide near Midland
A Lubbock man was killed and another was seriously injured when the pickup truck they were in collided with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday north of Midland. Antonio Perez Jr., 41, was pronounced dead at Midland Memorial Hospital following the crash that was reported about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 349 11 miles north of Midland in Martin County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.www.lubbockonline.com
