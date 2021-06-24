Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock man killed, another injured when tractor-trailer, pickup collide near Midland

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lubbock man was killed and another was seriously injured when the pickup truck they were in collided with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday north of Midland. Antonio Perez Jr., 41, was pronounced dead at Midland Memorial Hospital following the crash that was reported about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 349 11 miles north of Midland in Martin County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

www.lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Accidents
County
Martin County, TX
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Stockton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Accident#Midland Memorial Hospital#State Highway#Freightliner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy