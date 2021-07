With the Steelers fielding a relatively new roster in 2021, these five players have the long-term potential to be real impact players. There may be nothing worse in the world of professional sports than to be labeled a bandwagon fan. This shot makes it seem like you only care about players when they are good and teams when they are winning. If, however, you find a player poised to breakout, you can avoid such a label as you liked this player before they were big. The Steelers roster is filled with players that have little name value as of now but could in the very near future. Here are the five Steelers players that you should hop on the bandwagon now before it’s too late.