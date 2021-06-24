Cancel
Texas State

Wendy Davis, others sue Trump supporters over 'Trump Train' harassing Biden bus in Texas

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer state Sen. Wendy Davis and others who were traveling on a campaign bus for President Joe Biden last fall when it was surrounded and followed by former President Donald Trump’s supporters on a Texas highway have filed multiple lawsuits over the events that transpired that day. The suits target people who were allegedly following and harassing the bus, as well as local law enforcement for not helping after assistance was requested, according to those on the bus.

