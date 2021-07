LAKE GEORGE — Most people who picnic in the peaceful state park near Million Dollar Beach have no idea of what happened there more than 250 years ago. Major battles of the French and Indian War and the American Revolutionary War were fought on this land, now called Lake George Battlefield Park, and more than 1,000 soldiers died in a hospital on those grounds. There are some signs and statues, and one can see the stone ruins of a fort and other buildings, but it’s hard to imagine the lives of the military men and Native Americans who once walked here.