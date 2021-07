If you have ever tried film photography, you’ll know how cautious you tend to be before pressing the shutter release. Unlike with digital cameras, film is finite. This is one of the core reasons that make us think hard before taking an image. And when you think about it, taking time can positively impact your creativity, too. So what if you treat your digital camera as an analog one and intentionally limit the number of shots you take? Will that help you take better images? In today’s video, photographer Nigel Danson puts this theory to the test. Let’s see how he fares: