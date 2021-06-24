Major League Baseball Unveils Garish 2021 All-Star Game Uniforms
Usually whenever the MLB All-Star Game festivities annually roll around, this coincides with special uniforms and caps being released. Historically, the special uniforms are strictly used for batting practice and only in recent years have we seen the All-Stars start wearing special caps made specifically for the All-Star Game. Other than that, it’s been a tradition for fans to see the best players from their favorite team wearing their usual home-or-away uniform on the big stage of an All-Star Game. It’s one of the event’s charms that has long stood the test of time.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0