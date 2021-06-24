Major League Baseball Unveils Garish 2021 All-Star Game Uniforms

ANDREW ABBOTT (SP): 53RD OVERALL BY THE CINCINNATI REDS. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott was the first UVA alum to be selected draft weekend, as he was taken in the second round (53rd overall) by the Cincinnati Reds. While Abbott was a reliable presence for much of his time in Charlottesville, his draft stock skyrocketed over the course of his senior season. This past year, Abbott went 9-6 with a 2.87 ERA in 106 innings (doubling his previous career-high). Perhaps the most memorable performance from the left hander came on May 15th in which he threw seven innings of a combined no-hitter, striking out 16 batters.