Contemporary, Authentic Italian Restaurant, Serena Pastificio To Debut July 13

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPIC Theaters, LLC. will debut Serena Pastificio, a contemporary Italian restaurant specializing in authentic, handmade Italian cuisine on July 13, 2021 in Midtown Atlanta. The restaurant, located next door to the brand's premium dine-in cinema (opened December 2020), will offer fare rooted in Italian tradition with a focus on scratch-made pasta and simple and fresh ingredients. Serena Pastificio will provide a sophisticated yet approachable nod to Italy's recipes and unforgettable hospitality, all in a chic and vibrant space.

Serena Pastificio, located at the reimagined Colony Square, a 50-year-old mixed-use destination, joins a list of other contemporary dining ventures by IPIC Theaters to offer guests and movie goers a true dinner and a movie concept all in one.

"Located in the heart of midtown Atlanta, we are pleased to bring an inviting, upbeat and authentic Italian restaurant to the Colony Square destination," said Steven Ratner, General Manager of Serena. "It's our hope Serena Pastificio becomes Atlantans' go-to spot for dinner before a movie, happy hour alfresco under the trellis and of course, weekend brunch. We are excited to bring this new concept to the neighborhood and welcome guests to dine with us."

Serena Pastificio's kitchen will be led by Chef Christian Darcoli. Most recently, Chef Darcoli was Manager and Culinary Director of Servino Ristorante, a family-owned Italian restaurant located along the waterfront in California, known for serving the freshest ingredients, highlighting meat and seafood dishes inspired by Italy and the Northern California landscape. Darcoli has worked throughout the world in acclaimed kitchens including Pinoli Ristorante in San Juan, where he served as Head Chef and Owner, Zafferano (by Giorgio Locatelli) in London and Grissini (White Barn Inn & Chateaux) in Maine.

At the core of the craft is the restaurant's pastificio, a prominent pasta station where guests will have the opportunity to observe Darcoli preparing pasta by hand and illustrating the artistry, precision and passion that goes into every dish. The beverage program will be led by Devan Johnson. Offerings will include a globally sourced wine list and seasonal, ingredient-driven cocktails with an emphasis on food pairings.

Serena Pastificio's cuisine is a blend of old-school Italian flavor with new-school techniques. Offerings will include a selection of antipasti dishes such as Polpettine featuring braised veal-ricotta meatballs, house tomato sauce and parmesan on a grilled crostini, and Polpo Arrosto with octopus, smoked potato crème and tomato confit. The menu includes a selection of pastas like Fettuccine alla Bolognese with beef, pork and pancetta bolognese sauce and a number of pasta ripiena (stuffed pasta) dishes including Mezzelune di Argosta with lobster, ricotta, and mozzarella filling with roasted cipollini, lobster jus and garnished with fresh chives. For main courses, guests can choose from a variety of pesci and carni dishes such as Cioppio featuring whole lobster meat, prawn, scallop, grouper and mussels with a Pachino sauce and lobster jus, and Veal Milanese featuring a breaded bone-in veal chop and roasted fingerling potatoes.

"Growing up along the Mediterranean North Coast of Italy, I've always been passionate about fresh ingredients from the land and sea and incorporating these ingredients into simple dishes," said Chef Christian Darcoli. "This passion, along with my roots and culinary experience, inspired the menu for Serena Pastificio. With timeless Italian dishes and homemade pasta, accompanied by a modern atmosphere, Serena Pastificio provides flavorful dishes and an experience for all to enjoy."

With 230-seats, the 6,635-square-foot restaurant offers alfresco dining with a 36-seat outdoor patio to capture the hustle and bustle of Colony Square and Midtown Atlanta. Serena Pastificio boasts a large open-concept focal bar surrounded by a vibrant dining room with semi-private dining tables situated around the restaurant's perimeter. A 36-seat private dining room is also available. Serena Pastificio offers a refined, contemporary dining experience with warm tones, wood accents, natural light and touches of lush greenery throughout.

Serena Pastificio will be open for dinner service starting at 4pm. They will also offer brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm, and Ora Sociale weekdays from 4-6pm. Serena Pastificio is located at 1197 Peachtree St NE, Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30361. Reservations and takeout orders can be placed by phone at 470-893-8526. For more information and the full menu, please visit: https://www.serena-pastificio.com/.

About IPIC Theaters, LLC.The IPIC Theaters, LLC. portfolio comprises of five dine-in theater and restaurant brands, including IPIC©, Tanzy© modern Italian restaurant, City Perch© new American restaurant, The Tuck Room© contemporary tavern restaurant and Serena Pastificio© northern Italian restaurant. Founded in 2010 as our predecessor IPIC Gold Class Entertainment, LLC, IPIC is a pioneer of the premium dine-in theater and restaurant concepts, offering guests high-quality, chef-driven culinary and mixology offerings in architecturally unique destinations. IPIC Theaters operates 8 restaurant locations and 15 dine-in theater locations with 116 screens in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit IPIC.com. For more information, follow IPIC on Facebook and Instagram, and visit IPIC.com.

About Colony Square At the corner of Peachtree and 14 th Streets, Colony Square is not only the heart of Midtown, it's the heart of Atlanta - an original icon at the very center of the ever-rising capital of the modern South. Today, Colony Square is becoming an icon of another kind, bringing the Art of Modern Life to Midtown. Featuring 912,000 square feet of Class A office, 160,000 square feet of best-in-class retail, a 466-room hotel and 262 luxury residences, the reimagined Colony Square will be known as a foodie haven; shopping and entertainment destination; sophisticated business hub; and an amenity-rich, arts-infused place to gather with community and soak up Midtown's vibe. Open, walkable and transit friendly, the reimagined Colony Square, like all great city squares, will be seamlessly connected to the vibrant energy of the streets around it. To learn more about Colony Square, follow the Midtown destination on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram , and visit colonysquare.com .

About North American PropertiesFounded in 1954, North American Properties is a privately held, multi-regional real estate operating and development company that has acquired, developed and managed more than $7 billion of mixed-use, retail, multifamily and office properties across the United States. Rooted in its purpose-driven approach to development, North American Properties is creating great places that connect people to each other; cities to their souls; partners to opportunities; and individuals to experiences that move them.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Fort Myers, Florida, the company has developed 22 million square feet of commercial space and 19,000 residential units in 15 states and 67 cities. In the past three years, North American Properties has launched 36 projects totaling $2.2 billion in total capitalization. In metro Atlanta, North American Properties led the turnaround of Atlantic Station and the ground up development of Avalon. Currently, the company's mixed-use pipeline includes: Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta, Newport on the Levee in Newport, Kentucky, Birkdale Village in Huntersville, North Carolina, and Riverton in the New York metro area.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contemporary-authentic-italian-restaurant-serena-pastificio-to-debut-july-13-301319675.html

SOURCE IPIC Theaters LLC

