Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Perella Weinberg Partners Completes Business Combination With FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP"), a leading global independent advisory firm, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (FTIV) ("FinTech IV"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have completed their previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination was approved at a special meeting of stockholders of FinTech IV on June 22, 2021, and closed today, June 24, 2021. The combined company now operates as Perella Weinberg Partners, and PWP's Class A common shares and warrants will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "PWP" and "PWPPW", respectively, starting tomorrow, June 25, 2021. FinTech IV's public units separated into their component securities upon consummation of the Business Combination and, as a result, no longer trade as a separate security and are being delisted from NASDAQ.

PWP CEO Peter Weinberg commented, "Today marks an important milestone in the ongoing growth and development of PWP's global advisory platform. This latest step has been achieved through the exceptional efforts and dogged dedication of our entire team. We thank all of our clients, the FinTech IV team and all our stakeholders for their persistent belief in our mission. With our best-in-class team and premium global advisory brand, we are energized by the opportunity to deliver the very best strategic financial advice to our clients and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

Betsy Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FinTech IV, said, "We are pleased to complete the business combination with PWP and excited to introduce this world class, differentiated brand to the public markets as the PWP team focuses on capitalizing on the increasing demand for expert independent advisory services in today's fast moving and highly complex business environment."

Advisors

Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as exclusive capital markets and financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel to PWP.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Financial Technology Partners served as financial advisors to FinTech IV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, served as buy side advisor to FinTech IV. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., JMP Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as capital markets advisors to FinTech IV. Morgan Lewis & Bockius, LLP acted as legal counsel to FinTech IV.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as private placement agents to FinTech IV. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel to the private placement agents.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 560 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the Business Combination and expectations regarding the combined business are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among others, the following: (1) the ability to maintain the listing of the combined company's securities on NASDAQ; (2) the risk that the transaction disrupts current plans and operations of PWP as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transactions described herein; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (4) costs related to the Business Combination; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that PWP may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against PWP or any of its directors or officers; (8) the failure to realize anticipated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments; (9) changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and (10) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the definitive proxy statement of FinTech IV filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by PWP. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and PWP does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which FinTech IV or PWP have filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005932/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
815
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Sec#Ftiv#The Business Combination#Pwppw#Fintech Iv#The Board Of Directors#Goldman Sachs#Keefe Bruyette Woods#Stifel Company#Cantor Fitzgerald Co#Jmp Securities Llc#Wells Fargo Securities#Morgan Lewis Bockius#Davis Polk Wardwell Llp#Pwp Holdings Lp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Fintech
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Altus Power Announces Business Combination with CBRE Acquisition (CBAH)

Altus Power, Inc. ("Altus Power" or "the Company"), a market-leading clean electrification company, and CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CBAH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Dan Kemp to replace Needham as Morningstar IM Group's global CIO

Dan Kemp has been promoted to global CIO of Morningstar's Investment Management group, following Daniel Needham's change in role to become the group's president. Kemp, who joined Morningstar Investment Management Europe in 2014 as co-head of investment consulting and portfolio management EMEA, will retain his current responsibilities as CIO, EMEA while the firm recruits a replacement.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Omni Partners LLP Invests $655,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFVIU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $157,000.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Barracuda completes acquisition of SKOUT Cybersecurity

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced it has completed its acquisition of SKOUT Cybersecurity, a Melville, NY-based leader in cyber-as-a-service software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and provider of an extended detection and response (XDR) platform and service.
Economyaithority.com

Purecars Technologies Completes Strategic Acquisition of Automotive Fintech SAAS Provider TruPayments

The addition of financial integrations and online retailing capabilities will provide dealerships with expanded options to attract and convert shoppers more quickly and efficiently, while providing a more seamless, personalized shopping experience to their customers. PureCars, a leading martech and advertising intelligence provider for automotive retailers and marketers, announced its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Omni Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

RA'ANANA, Israel , July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd (the "Company"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,909,091 common units at a combined public offering price of $5.51, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an initial exercise price of $5.50 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Visual Edge, Inc. Announces Director Of Sales Operations

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visual Edge, Inc. announced the hiring of Christa Hurst for Director of Sales Operations with responsibility for the systems and processes for Visual Edge IT (VEIT) managed services that support ongoing sales and business success. Ms. Hurst will be accountable to...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

HAMPTON, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. ("Celldex" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLDX) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,952,381 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Celldex has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 892,857 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Alcoholic Beverage Wholesale Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified a decline in commercial property prices as a major trend for the alcoholic beverage wholesale industry. There has been a decline in commercial property prices worldwide due to economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. This will benefit wholesalers as rent and property prices are major expenses. Therefore, the operating expenses for these businesses will decline significantly. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on alcoholic beverage wholesalers, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Rocket Companies, Inc. And Certain Officers - RKT

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket" or the "Company") (RKT) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-11618, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Class A common stock between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") against Rocket and certain of the Company's senior officers.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces $28 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

NEWTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) - Get Report, a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 21,357,744 shares of the Company's common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,678,872 shares of the Company's common stock, at a purchase price of $1.311 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Indaba Capital Highlights That Supplemental Proxy Materials Reinforce MDC-Stagwell Combination's Deep Conflicts And Wholly Insufficient Terms

Indaba Capital Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Indaba" or "we"), which is the largest unaffiliated shareholder of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report ("MDC" or the "Company"), today commented on the supplemental proxy materials issued by the Company in connection with its prospective merger with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"). Based on its analysis of MDC's disclosures, Indaba has concluded that the additional information released only reinforces that the transaction's recently revised terms continue to deprive unaffiliated shareholders of meaningful value. In particular, Indaba is highlighting the following:
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Imara Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $50 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. All shares are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to $7.5 million of additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,934 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

UK Fintech Curve Partners with Discover

UK-based Fintech Curve has announced a new partnership with Discover (NYSE:DFS), according to a note from the company. Discover Global Network reports over 50 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations around the world. Curve states that the arrangement will initially focus on the European markets of Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, and Belgium. Curve customers will be able to add their Discover Global Network cards, including the Diners Club International Card, to the Curve app, allowing access to all the regular card privileges and rewards, as well as Curve loyalty and cashback, Apple Pay, and Google Pay benefits on top.

Comments / 0

Community Policy