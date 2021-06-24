Cancel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ATH, JCS, MX, CADE, KNL; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock. If you are an Athene shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners for $29.00 in cash per share. If you are a Magnachip shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale BancorpSouth Bank. Under the terms of the merger, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth stock for each share of Cadence they own. The agreement also allows for a one-time special cash dividend to Cadence shareholders of $1.25 per share. If you are a Cadence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Knoll, Inc. (KNL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Herman Miller, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own. If you are a Knoll shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ath-jcs-mx-cade-knl-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301319634.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

