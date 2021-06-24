Cancel
Quicklly Expands Iconic Tiffin Offerings To New York-New Jersey Metro Area, The Bay Area, And Greater Chicago

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicklly, the country's #1 destination for South Asian groceries and meal delivery, today announced their new offering of convenient, accurate, and fast tiffin delivery across the New York-New Jersey Metro area, the Bay Area and across Greater Chicago. This latest addition draws inspiration from India's long-revered Dabbawala tradition and joins Quicklly's recent launches of Instant Pot meal kits and sauces to make mealtime easier than ever.

This expansion also adds 10+ new partners to Quicklly's growing list of more than 200+ small businesses, including Kamdar Tiffin, Chicago Tiffinwala, Annapurna Simply Vegetarian in Chicago, Rajbhog Tiffin, Bengali Sweets, Dosa Hut in New Jersey, and Swati Tiffins, Rasoi Kitchen in San Francisco.

"For the past five years, we have been helping to give customers throughout Chicagoland a sweet taste of home with our authentic tiffin dishes. We are so happy to now have an opportunity to partner with Quicklly to scale our offerings, expand our delivery area, and bring this iconic part of India's culinary landscape to more of Chicago's food-lovers," said Dinesh Kamdar from Kamdar Tiffins.

"We want to create a fast, fresh and simple Desi offering for our Indian & South Asian consumers. Working with some of the nation's most renowned restaurants and catering companies, we are now able to give working professionals and families the variety and convenience of a tiffin meal, easily delivered to their home or office. We're thrilled to be the first delivery company to bring this quintessentially Indian offering to our customers across the country," said Keval Raj and Hanish, Quicklly's Co-Founders.

With a simplified ordering process through quicklly.com, costs that range from $7 to $12 per tiffin order and same-day delivery for those living within a 20-mile radius, Quicklly's tiffin offering is the easiest solution for busy people who want a delicious meal, packed with flavor and variety. Quicklly's customers can also consolidate orders from several grocery stores and restaurants across the New York-New Jersey Metro Area, Greater Chicago, and San Francisco Bay Area, schedule their most convenient delivery time and date, and easily manage payment with the click of a button. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com.

About Quicklly Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com.

Media Contact Susan Oguche press@quicklly.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklly-expands-iconic-tiffin-offerings-to-new-york-new-jersey-metro-area-the-bay-area-and-greater-chicago-301319684.html

SOURCE Quicklly

