Detroit Police, interim chief James White reveal Operation Restore Order 'Enough is Enough' in response to gun crime

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) On Thursday, interim Detroit Police Chief James White made an announcement regarding the new Operation Restore Order “Enough is Enough" in response to gun crimes in the city, Click On Detroit reports.

According to police officials, the operation, which began on Wednesday, will be a two-day initiative designed to decrease gun crimes in Detroit.

According to White, day one of the operation included searches for parole violators and felony suspects on Detroit's west side, and resulted in 28 arrests.

While speaking Thursday during the operation's sweep into the city's east side, White discussed the method in which the operation is being carried out.

“We’re looking for probation and parole violators. We’re using search warrants which were gathered with probable cause. This is not about stop and frisk, absolutely not,” White said. “A number of teams have put together information on those who are wanted in this area. Those who are on parole and probation. Those who have violated parole and probation. Those who have outstanding felony warrants. Those who are known to carry illegal weapons, and victimize our community. That’s what this is about.”

White also sent a message to both the Detroit community and the criminals who terrorize it.

“The criminals need to make better decisions. I mean, that’s the bottom line. If you make a better decision, then you don’t have to deal with us,” White continued. “For the community, we support our community, our community supports us, and as I indicated, we are unapologetic about keeping our community safe. We’re going to do this work. This is what the police do.”