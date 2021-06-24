Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laboratories

Concert Genetics Unveils Comprehensive Genetic Test Identification System To Enable Automation In Precision Medicine

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Genetics has released its comprehensive genetic test identification system for use in the market, enabling a level of automation in test ordering, coverage, payment and clinical decision support never before possible, the company announced today.

Concert's Genetic Testing Units (GTUs) are the first and only ID system that uniquely identifies all 160,000 genetic testing products, organizes them into a multi-level taxonomy, and incorporates new tests as they enter the market, which is currently happening at a rate of more than 30 per day. Initially developed as an internal test tracking system, Concert's GTUs have powered the company's widely used, end-to-end genetic test management solutions, becoming essential infrastructure for precision medicine in the process. Today, they become available to the market at a time when the need for reliable test identification is more urgent than ever.

Ambiguity in test identification has created unsustainable burdens for healthcare stakeholders. For example, disagreements between health plans and laboratories about test reimbursement often arise from the codes used to bill the test. Genetic tests are billed using an average of 6.9 codes, often in thousands of code combinations. 1 The inevitable confusion leads to a protracted series of denials and appeals that waste valuable clinical resources and distract from patient care.

"At Concert, we believe in the promise of precision medicine, and we recognize this promise will not become a reality until unnecessary friction is eliminated," said Rob Metcalf, CEO of Concert Genetics. "Today, every system of record in healthcare, from electronic medical records and lab information systems to billing and claims payment systems, operates with a different or incomplete language to identify tests. Without a common language, automated digital communication has been impossible, and manual work has been the only option. As of today, that is no longer the case."

Concert's GTU system assigns a five-digit alphanumeric code to each specific, orderable test from a specific lab. The system links to Concert's master test catalog and covers a wide range of clinical areas, including prenatal, pediatric, rare disease, pharmacogenomic, hereditary cancer, and somatic oncology tests. The system is organized into Concert's multi-level taxonomy, which groups the 160,000 individual testing products into almost 45,000 categories, which roll up into 34 domains and 8 clinical areas.

In the context of Concert's data platform, the test identification system also ties with other key data assets, including billing codes, lab quality information, and health plan medical coverage policies, enabling automation where manual work is otherwise required. This system builds on Concert's recently announced patent US10,896,405 , for capabilities that support real-time, automated coverage determination and accurate reimbursement of genetic tests.

"The reason this system is transformative is that it eliminates manual work and potential for error at every step in the value chain," said Metcalf. "A test can be selected, authorized, ordered, resulted, billed, adjudicated, and correctly paid through a seamless exchange of information between systems that requires few if any manual stops, all because of unanimous agreement about the test in question."

"The promise of precision medicine lives on the other side of that transformation, first because it tightens the link between tests, care pathways, and targeted therapies, and second, because it supports a true learning system," said Gillian Hooker, PhD, ScM, LCGC, Concert's Chief Scientific Officer. "With test-specific identification, real-world outcomes studies and economic value analysis based on observational data are finally within reach."

Concert GTUs can be accessed and viewed on the Concert website, and are available on a royalty-free basis under the terms and conditions for many uses. Licenses for additional uses, including derivative works, can be obtained from Concert. The easiest way to view Concert GTUs and the terms and conditions of their use is by creating a free account at https://app.concertgenetics.com/apps/login .

More information about the technical and design aspects of the GTU system are documented in a whitepaper at: https://www.concertgenetics.com/resources/concert-genetic-testing-unit-gtu/

For more information about this announcement, or to inquire about licensing options for Concert GTUs, contact Nick Tazik ( ntazik@concertgenetics.com ).

About Concert GeneticsConcert Genetics is a software and managed services company that promotes health by providing the digital infrastructure for reliable and efficient management of genetic testing and precision medicine. Concert's genetic testing management capabilities leverage a proprietary database of the U.S. clinical genetic testing market, market-leading expertise, and a technology platform that supports genetic test ordering, resulting, coding, coverage, and payment integrity. Learn more at www.concertgenetics.com.

Media Contact: Nick Tazik Concert Genetics (615) 861-2634 ntazik@concertgenetics.com

1 Concert Genetics. Coding Variability in Genetic Testing. September 5, 2019. https://www.concertgenetics.com/resources/coding-variability-in-genetic-testing/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concert-genetics-unveils-comprehensive-genetic-test-identification-system-to-enable-automation-in-precision-medicine-301319683.html

SOURCE Concert Genetics

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
815
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Tests#Internal Medicine#Precision Medicine#Genetic Testing Units#Gtu#Scm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Laboratories
Related
HealthMedCity News

INVEST Precision Medicine Conference Video: Pediatrics and Precision Medicine

A panel of precision medicine experts from children’s hospitals take part in a conversation that highlights the work being done to improve the way rare diseases and pediatric cancer is diagnosed and treated. Moderator: Samuel Blackman, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Day One Biopharmaceuticals. Speakers:. Josh Bonkowsky, MD,...
Mental Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Genetics Gives Insights into Precision Medicine for Mental Health

- Researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons have discovered a possible breakthrough in mental health precision medicine by finding a correlation between a distinct pattern of genetic mutation, called SLITRK5, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in humans. Their findings were published online in Nature Neuroscience. The research...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Genetic Testing Market (2020 To 2026) - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, 23andMe & Cepheid Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global genetic testing market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The genetic disorder can be occurred by a change in one gene (monogenic disorder), by changes in multiple genes by a combination of environmental factors, and gene mutations, or by the destruction of chromosomes. Genetic testing is a medical test that is used for the identification of mutations in genes or chromosomes. The key benefit of genetic testing is the chance to know the risk for a certain disease that possibly can be prevented, identify the disease or a type of disease, identify the cause of a disease, to determine options for a disease. The disease that can be identified by genetic testing includes, breast and ovarian cancer, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), bipolar disorder, Parkinson's disease, celiac disease, and psoriasis.The global genetic testing market is projected to considerably grow in the upcoming year due to the prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and chronic disease. Moreover, continuous advancement by the medical companies in the genetic diagnostic field is also augmenting the market growth. These companies are finding new and better tests for the accurate diagnosis of the most prevalent as well as rare diseases. Besides, the increase in awareness between people about health and the increased mortality rate due to genetic diseases across the globe is also a major factor increasing the need for demand for genetic testing.Moreover, The adoption of (DTC) direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits in countries such as the US, China, and Japan, is increasing rapidly. With growing technological acceptances, awareness programs, and a drop in costs, the market for DTC-GT kits is likely to witness a significant boost over the forecast period. However, the lack of diagnostic infrastructure in emerging economies is a challenging factor for market growth. Segmental OutlookThe global genetic testing market is segmented by technology, type, and disease. By technology, the market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, DNA sequencing, cytogenetics (karyotyping and fish), microarrays, and gene expression profiling. By type, the market is divided into prenatal and newborn genetic testing, predictive testing, diagnostic testing, carrier testing, and others. Moreover, by disease type, the market is sub-segmented into cancer, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, Fanconi anemia, sickle cell anemia, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Global Genetic Testing Market Share by Disease, 2020 (%)Based on disease type, cancer segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. The need for accurate testing for cancer at the early stages and prediagnostic testing are some of the major factors for the significant market share of the segment. It is since the number of the cancer patient are very high, government and companies are trying to increase the 5-year survival rate of fatal cancers. Genetic testing aids in estimate a person's chance of developing cancer in a lifetime. Genetic tests are available for some types of cancer. These include breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer, thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, sarcoma, kidney cancer, and stomach cancer. Regional OutlooksThe global genetic testing market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. The market report covers the analysis of four major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to contribute a significant share in the global genetic testing market due to the high awareness among the people about advanced treatment for healthcare, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and availability of drugs. Moreover, an increase in government initiatives for the enhancement of healthcare facilities and funding in research in the region is also a major factor for the significant market share of the region. In the US under the US CDC EGAPP, inventiveness has been taken by the government such as the Evaluation of Genomic Applications in Practice and Prevention which is also motivating the market growth. One of the key goals of the initiative is to timely, offer objectively, and credible information that is linked to available scientific evidence. These statistics will allow healthcare workers and payers, customers, policymakers, and others to differentiate genetic tests that are safe and useful. Global Genetic Testing Market Growth, by Region 2020-2026 Asia-Pacific will have considerable growth in the global Genetic Testing MarketIn Asia Pacific, the market is increasing due to government initiatives in research and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Apart from cancer, genetic testing processes have also come in easy reach for the diagnosis of inherited cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac amyloidosis, Brugada syndrome, and familial dilated cardiomyopathy. As the region has a high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, significant scope for genetic testing can be witnessed in the region during the forecast period. Market Players OutlookThe report covers the analysis of various players operating in the global genetic testing market. Some of the major players covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. To survive in the market, these players adopt different marketing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and geographical expansion. Recent Activity.
ScienceNature.com

A qualitative study of prevalent laboratory information systems and data communication patterns for genetic test reporting

The availability of genetic test data within the electronic health record (EHR) is a pillar of the US vision for an interoperable health IT infrastructure and a learning health system. Although EHRs have been highly investigated, evaluation of the information systems used by the genetic labs has received less attention—but is necessary for achieving optimal interoperability. This study aimed to characterize how US genetic testing labs handle their information processing tasks.
HealthGenomeWeb

Concert Genetics New Test ID Tool Works to Improve Reimbursement Process

NEW YORK – As multigene panels become more prevalent, confusion over how best to order, code, and reimburse for those tests has ramped up. Health technology company Concert Genetics is working to make that revenue cycle management process easier. The Franklin, Tennessee-based company has developed a new taxonomy tool to identify genetic tests to make it easier for labs to determine what codes to use for what tests. The tool also helps health insurers match their medical policies to genetic tests to determine how to best reimburse labs.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Genetic factors linked to response to common antiviral medications

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists and collaborators in Sweden and Japan are reporting that the enzyme NUDT15 plays a role in how patients respond to antiviral therapy with the common drugs ganciclovir and acyclovir. The researchers showed that NUDT15 status can help predict how individuals will respond to treatment for cytomegalovirus, a serious infection common among people who receive bone marrow transplants. The paper was published today in Nature Communications.
ScienceNewswise

Could genetics hold the key to preventing SIDS?

Newswise — A state-of-the-art genetic biobank could hold the key to preventing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), potentially saving the lives of hundreds of babies who die from the devastating condition each year. Developed by the University of South Australia, the biobank* comprises DNA from 25 babies who have died...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Applitools Unveils Innovative New Approach For Native Mobile Test Automation

Powered by Visual AI, the Applitools Ultrafast Test Cloud adds support for massively parallel automated testing of native mobile apps. Applitools, provider of next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, announced the most revolutionary advancement in automated testing for native mobile apps in over a decade at Future of Testing: Mobile event. Applitools previewed its Ultrafast Test Cloud for Native Mobile, which provides the ability to run functional and visual tests faster, more reliably, and more securely via its unique Visual AI powered Ultrafast Test Cloud technology.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

US & EU Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Trends & Growth Opportunities 2021: Disease-specific Genetic Tests Will Assist In Early Diagnosis Of Diabetes, CVD, Or Cancer

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US & EU Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The genomic market is poised to grow at a much faster pace with real-time drug discovery, cutting-edge diagnosis, and technologically advanced treatment. Genomic testing...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Accelerating the design of minibinder therapeutics resilient to SARS-CoV-2 mutations

Multivalent protein-based minibinders hold great promise as potential prophylactic and treatment agents, as they can retain their activity against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern. This was revealed in a recent tour-de-force research study currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server while the article undergoes the peer review process.
Healthorthospinenews.com

RSIP Vision Announces New Tool for Sports Medicine Applications, Enabling Automated Assessment of Cartilage Damage

This new algorithmic software provides automated measurement of articular cartilage in MRI scans, thereby improving evaluation of the integrity and extent of damaged cartilage while elevating diagnosis, treatment and recovery care options. July 12, 2021. TEL AVIV, Israel & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSIP Vision, a clinically proven leader in real-world...
Ohio StateHPCwire

Molecular and Cellular Imaging Center Advances Genetic Sequencing Using OSC Systems

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 7, 2021 — The Ohio State University Molecular and Cellular Imaging Center (MCIC) serves as a shared technology laboratory to facilitate research in microscopy, genomics and bioinformatics. Since its founding in 2000, the center has grown into a data-intensive operation that has thrived in partnership the Ohio Supercomputer Center (OSC).
HealthHealthcare IT News

Leveraging analytics to improve connected medication management process efficiencies

HIMSS Market Intelligence conducted two benchmarking studies, late 2019 and a follow-up late 2020, sponsored by BD, to explore how connected medication management is transforming medication management overall. The results of the 2020 survey* titled Transforming Medication Management: Insights on Connected Medication Management made it clear that the 50% of hospitals and health systems that were classified in the lowest two categories on a 1 to 4 scale that measures connected medication management performance could benefit from focusing on making improvements to process efficiencies.1.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A one-step tRNA-CRISPR system for genome-wide genetic interaction mapping in mammalian cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51090-3, published online 10 October 2019. The original version of this Article omitted Supplementary Table S1, Supplementary Table S2, and Supplementary Table S3. These Supplementary Information files now accompany the original Article. Author information. Author notes. Yulei Zhao. Present address: Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program, Memorial...
HealthMedicalXpress

Teens knowing results of their cardiomyopathy genetic tests may improve family function

Sharing the results of genetic testing for cardiomyopathy in adolescents ages 13-18 does not appear to cause emotional harm to families or adversely impact family function or dynamics, according to new research published today in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine, an American Heart Association journal. Genetic testing for cardiomyopathy in...
Healthaithority.com

Treatment.com Integrates Wearable Technology Into Healthcare AI

Treatment.com International Inc. has developed a sophisticated AI engine to help consumers assess symptoms based on their unique health profile and take the necessary next steps. The Treatment AI engine will integrate personalized medical history and demographic information that impacts the likelihood of conditions, and provides recommendations to prevent illness. In order to create the most comprehensive picture of every individual, Treatment is now developing new technology that integrates personal wearable health data.
GenomeWeb

Standard Molecular Looks to Streamline NGS Test Ordering for Community Oncologists

CHICAGO – After seven years in business and one reinvention, Standard Molecular finally hit the commercial market last month by introducing ConnectOTR, a technology platform aimed at simplifying molecular test ordering for community oncologists. The startup hopes that its product will streamline the process of selecting appropriate assays, ordering tests, receiving results, and interpreting those results to diagnose and treat cancer.
Columbia, MDMedCity News

Provider-led data company Truveta raises $95M, adds 3 new health system members

Truveta, a health system-led data company, has raised $95 million in a Series A funding round and added three health system members. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, Columbia, Maryland-based MedStar Health and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources have now joined the 14 health systems that launched the company in February. Truveta’s 17 member health systems participated in the funding round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy