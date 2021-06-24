Global Data Center Migration Market Report 2021-2026: Mergers And Acquisitions, Regulatory Requirements, And End Of Lease Requirements

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Migration Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center migration market is projected to pick up the pace during the forecast period.Datacenter migration refers to the shifting of a data center from one computing environment to another. The data center migration is done due to a variety of reasons including mergers and acquisitions, regulatory requirements, and end of lease requirements.

The data center migration provides significant cost savings to the organization, which is one of the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the data center migration market during the forecast period. Datacenter migration provides better security and improved efficiency, which is leading to many companies undergoing data center migration and is anticipated to boost the data center migration market growth during the forecast period.The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease had a positive impact on the data center migration market. Due to the lockdowns implemented in most parts of the world during the pandemic, companies provided work-from-home to the employees, and the workplaces and on-premise data centers were inaccessible.

The pandemic led to a large number of companies adopting cloud migration due to remote access, security issues, and the need to manage large amounts of data owing to remote working, which led to a surge in the data center migration market during the pandemic. As more and more companies are looking forward to matching with the rising cloud technology world, cloud migration is anticipated to increase even after the pandemic, which will boost the data center migration market. Reduces IT CostsDatacenter migration is an effective way to reduce the IT costs of the concerned companies, which is one of the important factors anticipated to propel the growth of the data center migration market during the forecast period.

There are many costs associated with the data centers such as maintenance of equipment, training personnel, utility bills, real estate cost to hold the data center, constant server upgrades and maintenance, power, and other data center capital and operating expenses.

The energy expenditure of a data center is on an average of about 100 times the energy expenditure of an office building of identical size. Datacenter migration, hence, cuts down the huge electricity bills which result in significant cost reductions. Many companies are hence moving towards colocation or cloud-based data center in order to have predictable monthly charges, which is anticipated to propel the data center migration market growth during the forecast period. Cloud type segment to hold significant market shareBy type, the cloud-based segment is projected to hold the highest market share owing to the various advantages it provides over the traditional data centers and other data center migration types. The cloud migration provides enhanced security features such as keeping unwanted traffic outside and constantly the security as per the latest known security threats. One of the prominent features of cloud migration is scalability.

The user can increase or decrease the resources in congruence with the business needs. Other advantages such as increased flexibility and agility, cost-effectiveness, better performance, improved management of high customer expectations, and delivering immediate business results, are increasing the demand for migration and are anticipated to surge the growth of cloud migration during the forecast period.

Moreover, the companies are also making constant advances in cloud migration making it easier for customers to migrate to could technology, which is further expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in March 2021, Oracle launched new Oracle Cloud Lift Services which aims to speed up the process of cloud migration and gave its customers expanded access to technical tools and cloud engineering resources to quickly migrate workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Competitive InsightsProminent/major key market players in the Data Center Migration market include Google, David-Kenneth Group, Amazon, among others.

The players in the Data Center Migration market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors in this market. Major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years.

The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the Data Center Migration market. Recent DevelopmentsIn April 2021, Euronext, the largest stock exchange in Europe, completed the acquisition of Borsa Italiana Group and announced the company's plans of data center migration from London, the UK to Milan, Italy.In October 2020, Nokia announced that it is implementing data center migration and moving its on-premises IT infrastructure to Google Cloud. The move came as an effort to upgrade the company's operations and decrease its expenses by reducing its hardware spending, real estate footprint, and huge energy consumption of that equipment.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Data Center Migration Market Analysis, by Type5.1. Introduction5.2. Cloud5.3. Hybrid5.4. Consolidation5.5. Colocation5.6. Relocation 6. Data Center Migration Market Analysis, by Organization Size6.1. Introduction6.2. Small and Medium Enterprises6.3. Large Enterprises 7. Data Center Migration Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry7.1. Introduction7.2. BFSI7.3. Healthcare7.4. Manufacturing7.5. Public Sector7.6. Retail7.7. Telecommunications7.8. Others 8. Data Center Migration Market Analysis, by Geography 9. Competitive Environment and Analysis9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 10. Company Profiles

