U.S. Food And Beverage Process Engineering Services Market 2021-2026: Hygienic Process Design & CIP Systems / Digitalization Tools In F&B Industry / Rise In Wastewater Management Policies

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
 19 days ago

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. food and beverage process engineering services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.36% during the period 2020-2026.The food processing plants in the US are witnessing a renewed investment as these facilities are willing to modernize the existing facility to remain competitive. F&B industry is one of the largest energy-consuming industries in the US. Services specializing in energy management are expected to be in the limelight during the forecast period.

Organizations can effectively address it by designing and developing simple and accountable measures to reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact. The adoption of artificial intelligence is offering accurate and reliable results for packaging lines with greater consistency.

U.S. FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROCESS ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATIONThe U.S. food and beverage process engineering services market research report includes a detailed segmentation by service area, end-user, geography. Process and packaging lines in a food and beverage unit are a major source of the facility's profitability. The vendors have expertise in analyzing the packaging design requirements, prototype development, stability and compatibility testing, and cost estimations.

Cost optimization is a major factor expected to boost the demand for packaging process engineering services in food and beverage facilities during the forecast period. The F&B facilities in the US actively look for service providers who can offer rapid prototyping services while addressing the essential process audits.A broad range of engineered services is offered to meat, poultry, and seafood industries across the US. With the recent trends indicating the rise in per capita consumption of egg and seafood, the expansion of the industry can be more significant especially post 2021, owing to the pandemic impact. Food Plant Engineering offers a vast range of solutions to design, build and construct meat, poultry, and seafood plants.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHYCities like Wisconsin have been recognized for their technological advancements in nutritional standards and food manufacturing practices. With over USD 67 billion revenue generation in food processing sales, dairy, cheese, frozen foods segment offering new expansion opportunities.

Gonnella Baking Company, Tyson, Ferrara Pan Candy Company, Hearthside Food Solutions, Koval Distillery, and Vienna Beef are some of the major F&B establishments in Chicago. Ninth Avenue Foods is planning to invest USD 103 million to build and equip a 260,000 square foot dairy and plant-based manufacturing unit in Columbus based on market expansion strategy in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPEPrioritizing virtualization and concept design perspective tools like digital twinning and 3D mapping creates lucrative opportunities for the players to grow in the US's food and beverage process engineering services market.

Factors such as service portfolio, client satisfaction, partnership, flexibility and openness, tailored and sustainable approach, personnel management are expected to shape the market position of the service providers during the forecast period.

The coordination between all stakeholders and professionals ensures the development and implementation of environmentally, socially, and economically sound design policies recommended to boom in the food and beverage industry. Key Vendors

  • POWER Engineers
  • Matrix Technologies
  • Pentair
  • Plus Group
  • Wright Process Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AMG
  • Engineering USA
  • ABM
  • BSI Engineering
  • Allurent Corporation
  • EPIC Modular Process Systems
  • Gray
  • Stantec
  • AFRY
  • Agidens International NV
  • Haskell
  • Panorama Consulting & Engineers
  • TAI
  • Cannon
  • Carmel Engineering
  • Practical Engineering Solutions
  • Deaton Engineering
  • Fisher Construction Group
  • Process Engineering Associates
  • Fluor Corporation
  • The Project Group Consulting
  • Clayco
  • Early Construction Company
  • Design Group
  • California Electrical Services
  • Food Plant Engineering
  • THE WEBBER/SMITH GROUP
  • SSOE Group
  • Bratney Companies
  • Dennis Group

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.1.1 Process Engineering in F&B Industry7.1.2 Dynamic Market Trends in US F&B Industry7.1.3 Integrated Approach for Promoting Operational Efficiency7.1.4 Significance for Building Information Modelling7.2 COVID-19 Impact7.2.1 Future of Process Engineering Services 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Growing Automation In F&B Industries8.2 Opportunities In RTE & Pet Food Industries8.3 Demand For Sustainable Energy Management 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Preference For Hygienic Process Design & CIP Systems9.2 Adoption Of Digitalization Tools In F&B Industry9.3 Rise In Wastewater Management Policies 10 Market Restraints10.1 Operational Challenges In Process Engineering Services10.2 Challenges With Supply Chain Management 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Service Area12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Process & Packaging12.4 Building & Infrastructure12.5 Control Systems12.6 Energy12.7 Water & Waste Management12.8 Custom & Other Services 13 End-User13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Meat, Poultry & Seafood13.4 Packaged Beverages & Liquids13.5 Dairy13.6 RTE13.7 Bakery & Confectionery13.8 Animal Food Production & Processing13.9 Frozen Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74cw4c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-food-and-beverage-process-engineering-services-market-2021-2026-hygienic-process-design--cip-systems--digitalization-tools-in-fb-industry--rise-in-wastewater-management-policies-301319586.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
